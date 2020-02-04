Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results

by: KELOLAND News, WHO-TV Staff and Associated Press

Posted: February 4, 2020 / 3:49 PM CST

/ Updated: February 4, 2020 / 4:00 PM CST

FILE – In this November 1, 2019 file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair speaks Troy Price during the Liberty and Justice Celebration of the Iowa Democratic Party in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to collect results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to facilitate counting, but that gives rise to hacking or glitches. (AP Photo / Nati Harnik, File)

<noscript><iframe id="ls_embed_1580851315" src="https://livestream.com/accounts/9976600/events/3382760/player?width=640&height=360&enableInfoAndActivity=true&autoPlay=true&mute=false" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

DES MOINES, IA (KELO / WHO-TV / AP) – The head of the Democratic Party of Iowa is expected to address the media after the delay in releasing the results of Monday’s caucuses.

Party chair Troy Price is expected to speak at 3.45 pm at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines. CST.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party officials in Iowa said they were planning to release the majority of their delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Technical problems delayed the publication of results from the first-in-the-national competition, causing campaigns and the public to wait.