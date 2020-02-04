Iowa Democratic Party Botches Caucus Ballot, Gift Joe Biden a second chance

NEWTON, Iowa – Inside the caucus at the Fore Seasons Practice Center, a golf bar 40 miles east of Des Moines, Biden District President George Simpson came ready to try his neighbors.

While the other candidate tables were littered with buttons and stickers with the names of their candidates, Simpson had cookies, soft drinks, coffee and water.

Former mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg took the largest load home with two delegates, but former vice president Joe Biden – along with senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and businessman Andrew Yang – arranged for a delegate.

“I’m surprised how it went, I’m happy with how it went,” he said.

That was how the night went for Biden, the once clear, now former, Democratic presidential leader. What seemed to be a gloomy night for his campaign was salvaged in the most absurd ways. The inability of the democratic state to count ballot papers with a new, untested app led to massive confusion and simmering rage among the campaigns. In that environment, Biden’s gloomy appearance changes to something else: a second chance.

By the end of the night, Biden’s head office had become a heady rally full of happy, hopeful, and above all relieved supporters.

Instead of a speech of deliberate defiance in the face of an electoral setback, Biden in a light blue shirt and blue suit bounded on stage with his wife, Jill, and gave a cheerful rally speech to the crowd at the Olmsted Center at Drake University in Des Moines.

“I promise we’ll get this done,” said Biden. “And if God wants it, if God wants it, we do it together.”

He left the stage and shook several supporters in the front row before he left the room.

Mike Grady, a Biden supporter and former councilor from the Seattle area, said the chaos was good for Biden in the end.

“People are going to start on the east coast,” he said. “And so that gives them some time, you know, because they’re leaving for New Hampshire the next cycle.”

In a statement on Twitter at 1:30 PM ET, campaign manager Biden, Greg Schultz, said the campaign was “enthusiastic about our performance across the state.”

“Tonight was a great evening for us,” tweeted Schultz. “… We believe we will appear with the delegates we need to continue on our way to make Joe Biden the Democratic candidate.”

But what is good for Biden does not necessarily have to be good for the party whose nomination he is looking for. While his candidacy was given a second chance in life, other candidates thought it was crazy. Internal data released through various campaigns – although incomplete – had Biden finishing fourth or even fifth in Iowa. Meanwhile, Buttigieg simply declared the victory during his speech, even with the vast majority of votes not officially counted.

Buttigieg’s campaign told reporters that according to the results reported by more than three-quarters of his district captains throughout the state: “Pete goes to New Hampshire as the victor.”

“In the 1,301 areas where our captains have reported, Pete achieved viability in 1,064 (83 percent),” said the campaign official, adding that the campaign found that support for the former mayor was in rural parts of the state “5 percent better than we expected. “

And then there was Senator Bernie Sanders.

With the senator’s future victory at the Holiday Inn airport in Vermont, supporters still seemed to wave the wave of popular enthusiasm for Sanders’ platform of radical change that had been felt in the final days of the Iowa campaign. They raided the cash register that was useful next to the ballroom, where Sanders had announced that as soon as the results came in, he expected to do it “very well”.

But between the roar and the camaraderie of volunteers, caucus visitors and organizers who were convinced that Sanders would ultimately win, there was also a feeling of deep frustration with the democratic state party.

“This is symbolic to me of the DNC,” said Daniel Lee, a 30-year-old captain of the district who worked to support caucus visitors to support Sanders in Precinct 223, in the luxury western suburbs of Des Moines. “This can easily be done by telephone. We had technology to do this 100 years ago – why are we building an app that won’t tell us where it comes from? “

Lee, who lives in Toronto but is an American citizen, was unbelievable with the state party’s claims that there were no problems with the application that was built to facilitate sharing of precinct information – because he had problems using it himself.

“There were absolutely problems with the app. I used it as a commander and even if that thing had worked, there were problems with the interface. “

– Daniel Lee, captain of the Sanders district

“There were absolutely problems with the app,” Lee said. “I used it as a commander and even if that thing had worked, there were problems with the interface.”

Cal Soto, a 32-year-old volunteer from Sanders from Los Angeles, said he was still enthusiastic about the enthusiasm he had seen for the senator in Vermont in the final days of the Iowa campaign, but added that the lack to clarity about the results “feels like a rain delay.”

“There is a bit of disappointment,” Soto said, double fisting two draft beers (one of which, he emphasized, was for his brother). “Some people say this cuts a bit in what might have been a big sort of victory speech – instead it was a speech that set the troops in a row, but was mainly for a limited audience.”

Earlier in the evening, Soto attended a raw caucus at Drake University, where non-viable supporters from Yang, Klobuchar and Biden unified dramatically to give a delegate to Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), who was no longer in the race is over.

“I thought they were singing” WAR-REN “and it was” CO-RY “- I didn’t understand what was going on,” Soto said. “That was a little disappointing for me to see, but it was cool to see that people are really involved in the process. “

Both Soto and Lee told The Daily Beast that the excitement of enthusiasm they had seen to support Sanders in the closing days of the campaign was enough to keep the wind in their sails – although perhaps not as much as a clear victory would have had .

“Ultimately, it’s 1 percent of delegates,” Lee said. “The popular support of the various candidates will be confirmed in the coming weeks … so I’m not really worried about it.”

Soto said he still plans to continue to investigate Sanders on Tuesday morning when he returns to Los Angeles for Super Tuesday.

“We are pretty excited about how the operation was here in Iowa,” said Soto. “And I think we want to go to New Hampshire to see what happens next.”

