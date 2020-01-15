Iowa Democratic Debate See 2020 Democrats Suddenly Cancel Civil War And Attack Trump Instead

For 48 hours, the Democratic primary field appeared on the verge of tipping over into a veritable intra-party war – to the terror of progressives fearing a destructive Democrat-Democrat stack and to the delight of President Donald Trump.

But in the last presidential debate before the start of the vote in Iowa in three weeks, the six candidates on the scene of the seventh primary debate made it clear that the only fight they were interested in was the one against Trump himself.

Not that there weren’t many opportunities. In addition to a high-profile slugfest between the two main progressives, the debate has woven topics such as the war in Iraq, trade and health care – all places where disagreements between the candidates had been exacerbated during of the long campaign.

But each topic was the subject of calm discussion rather than sharp criticism, even in the most volatile cases.

For example, after days of increasingly acrimonious declarations between Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), their highly anticipated title match never materialized, Warren choosing to move on instead of hitting Sanders for lying about his past. skepticism about the prospects of a female candidate.

“Bernie is my friend, and I’m not here to try to fight with Bernie,” said Warren, saying that the only fight that mattered was the impending electoral battle with Trump – and his fears that the Democrats would nominate a candidate “who cannot bring our party together, or someone who takes large parts of the democratic constituency for granted.”

Former Vice-President Joe Biden, whose place at the top of the national polls has remained stubbornly flat or resilient, according to your outlook, continued his proven strategy of running a general election campaign in a primary, returning again and again to the how his policies compare to those of Trump, rather than those of his Democratic rivals.

“The American character is on the ballot,” said Biden at one point. “In the United States, we can survive four years of Donald Trump, but eight years of Donald Trump will be an absolute disaster.”

The relatively disturbed debate is indicative of a race where national and national polls are largely static and where the highest level of the field is within striking distance of victory. No candidate – at least, none on stage Tuesday – seemed willing to risk becoming negative, a high-risk proposition in an area where the few presidential candidates who have gone on scorched earth have seen their prospects evaporate.

This distrust of risking disrupting the playing field reflects the essential status of Iowa for the six democratic contenders on stage. High scores, or even a small margin, decades of conventional campaign wisdom dictate, and a powerful mix of momentum and hype will likely follow in the next contest a few days later. But for a few candidates in particular, the first state caucus is an absolute must.

Sanders is solidly in this camp. The Daily Beast recently reported that a victory in Iowa could catapult it to what could be a succession of hard-to-break victories. Exploding, albeit lukewarm, in recent weeks, the independent senator could theoretically take this victory directly to his neighboring state of New Hampshire for a rehearsal resembling his success of 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

But after a recent round of news in which Sanders, along with his colleague New England senator Warren, was at the heart of – mainly involving a private conversation on gender and eligibility in 2020 – the debate on Tuesday evening in Des Moines did little to erase the lines between the two progressive rivals.

However, he highlighted some differences. In a rare moment of hard disagreement – for the scale, one of the most vivid moments of the debate was when Warren and Sanders debated whether 1990 was in fact 30 years ago – Sanders broke away from the rest ground by refusing to support the Trump project proposed by the United States and Mexico. – Trade agreement with Canada, calling its improvements “modest” not to be worth the potential damage to American workers.

“This agreement,” said Sanders, “will result in the loss of hundreds of thousands of well-paying jobs due to outsourcing.”

Warren, in response, criticized the deal and highlighted his past opposition to trade deals with Europe and Asia, but said farmers in Iowa were victims of Trump’s trade wars.

“This new trade agreement is a modest improvement. Senator Sanders himself said it, “said Warren. “We have farmers here in Iowa who are suffering and they are suffering because of the trade wars started by Donald Trump.”

Biden did not escape everything either. At the start of the debate, the former vice-president, who built much of his campaign message promoting his credentials in foreign policy and his experience as head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been criticized by Warren that his proposal to leave combat troops in the Middle East would continue the “eternal wars” that have lasted for a generation.

“In the Senate Armed Services Committee, we have one general after another in Afghanistan who comes up and says, you know, we’ve just turned the page. And now everything is going to be different. And what happens next? It’s the same for another year, “said Warren. “It must stop. It is not enough to say one day we will go out. No one on the ground, none of our soldiers can describe the exit conditions. It is time to bring our combat troops home. “

For South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, the biggest challenge came from the moderator’s table when CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked him if his long-standing defense of his well-documented problems with black voters – that they will enjoy it once they know it – was running thin.

“Is it possible that black voters got to know you and chose another candidate?” Asked Phillip.

“The black voters who know me best support me,” said Buttigieg. “This is why I have the most support for South Bend. This is why among the black elected officials in my community who have embarked on this race, most of them support me. Nationally, “I am proud to have my campaign co-chaired by a member of the Congressional Black Caucus. And to have the support right here in Iowa of some of the most recognizable black elected leaders.”

But while the Democrats were playing well, Trump was 375 miles from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, sharpening his attacks largely on Sanders and Warren, triumphing over a Senate recall process and disregarding potential opponents in a state.

“Our last election was so important, I don’t know, perhaps the most important of all time,” said Trump. “I have a feeling that this election, in its own way, will be just as important. We have to dedicate everything we have to victory in 2020. We have to do it. “

