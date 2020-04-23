Iowa COVID-19 cases increase to 3,924, officials report 6 additional fatalities

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) — Iowa health and fitness officers are reporting 176 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 3,924

In accordance to the Iowa Office of Public Health, there have been 6 more deaths thanks to COVID-19, bringing the state’s complete to 96.

These six new fatalities have been noted among April 21 and April 22. The IDPH states one particular demise was in Bremer County and associated a center-aged person between 61 and 80, and one was in Muscatine County involving a elderly personal in excess of the age of 81.

The other 4 deaths ended up in Polk County, a few associated elderly men and women when the fourth concerned a middle-aged specific.

At this time, officers have confirmed 1,492 of Iowa’s COVID-19 circumstances have recovered.

Officers say 25,338 Iowans have tested destructive for COVID-19.

In RMCC Region 3 of Iowa, which handles a the vast majority of northwestern Iowa, officers say there are 17 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 9 clients in intensive care units and two on ventilators as of April 22.

The most up-to-date information from the IDPH suggests there are nonetheless 547 inpatient beds as perfectly as 66 ICU beds and 60 ventilators offered in the northwest Iowa location.