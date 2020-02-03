Iowa caucuses: Twitter responds after results are delayed

The results of the caucuses in Iowa are delayed.

Americans got their first chance to weigh on the Democratic presidential primary after months of debating, campaigning, and punching.

But the results didn’t come early because there was something of a delay, according to the Iowa Democratic Party.

Iowa: “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality controls and the fact that the IDP is reporting 3 data sets for the first time. What we know at the moment is that about 25% of the areas have reported, and early data indicate that the turnout is on schedule for 2016. “

Representatives of the Iowa Democratic PartY told the New York Times that they came together to find out the results and perform a quality check.

“The integrity of the results is paramount,” said Mandy McClure, communications director of the Iowa Democratic Party. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality controls and the fact that the IDP is reporting three data sets for the first time. What we know at the moment is that about 25% of the areas have reported, and early data indicate that the turnout is on schedule for 2016. “

Reaction: Social media also responded to the delay.

Now for the most dramatic causes ever

– Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) 4 February 2020

They are going to say that they subscribe to both Warren and Klobuchar, right?

– James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) 4 February 2020

The Democratic Party of Iowa says the turnout is on the way for 2016 instead of 2008 (the record year). That should tend to be moderated.

– Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) 4 February 2020

In the past, Iowa’s results were not a reliable guide for those who were ultimately selected.

Take a deep breath.

– Cheryl Rofer (@CherylRofer) 4 February 2020

The big news of the night is that Sanders did not run away as predicted. But it’s still early. Only 1.7% of the votes have been received.

– Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) February 4, 2020

Hard to tell if this is a real debacle or if it feels like a debacle because people on TV are irritated that they don’t have any numbers to talk about yet

– McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) February 4, 2020

CNN’s Ryan Nobles reports that the Sanders campaign has been summoned to meet with the Iowa Democratic Party about the delay.

– Katie Hinman (@khinman) 4 February 2020

this is fun. who else has fun? super nice time for everyone.

2020: year of pleasure.

– Tara Golshan (@taragolshan) 4 February 2020

Wolf Blitzer has had enough … he is THIS close to loosening his tie and unbuttoning his top button.

– Yashar Ali (@yashar) 4 February 2020

Warren first campaigns to raise concerns about irregularities. Predictable that campaigns would do that.

– David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) 4 February 2020

Bigger winner tonight: people who want to get rid of the Iowa caucuses

– Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) 4 February 2020

Have we tried to disconnect and reconnect Iowa?

– Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) February 4, 2020

Put Andrew Yang at the head of mathematics

– Kathryn Watson (@ kathrynw5) 4 February 2020

by the time this caucus ends, I will have established residence and may be myself a caucus

– Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) 4 February 2020

hear me out, but what if we agreed to pause for the break and pick it up again at 9 o’clock tomorrow

– Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) 4 February 2020

The only possible explanation for the delay is: Donald Trump won the Iowa Democratic Caucus! #IowaCaucuses

– Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) 4 February 2020

Trump is going to make fun of the Iowa Democratic Party in a tweet in the morning and he’s right

– David Klion (@DavidKlion) 4 February 2020

Tonight’s winner of the Iowa caucuses: Trump, who claims that Democrats are totally confused

– Kathryn Watson (@ kathrynw5) 4 February 2020

What’s next: President Donald Trump will give the State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening, which may be an answer to what happened in Iowa. According to the New York Post, it will get a democratic response from the Michigan government, Gretchen Witmer.