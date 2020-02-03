Iowa Caucuses on the first day of what is ready to be the ugliest democratic primary fight ever

So it seems that Bernie Sanders is going to win Iowa. The polls are still fairly close, but he got up late and looks ready. If there is a surprise, I would assume that it is because of this whole second choice what they do. That is, you caucus for Cory Booker, he does not get 15 percent and then you go to your second choice. Sanders is probably not the second choice of many Democrats. If Joe Biden or one of the others takes this out, it will probably be.

Then, if he has won Iowa, Sanders New Hampshire wins. Then comes Nevada, which people don’t say much about but that can be decisive. Biden now leads there, but it is close by and the state is known to be difficult to poll. Plus, it’s a caucus again, and Sanders did very well in those games in 2016 (although Clinton eliminated him in Nevada).

The competition there is all about the culinary union of Las Vegas. Harry Reid has a lot of attraction with that union. It is also heavy Latino. Both factors suggest that the union, which is not officially approved, will tend to Biden, but that everything can change after two Sanders win. And if Sanders Nevada wins, that is a lot of speed. He could win the nomination.

