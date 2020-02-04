While Iowans were preparing to participate in the latest version of their decades-long stranglehold on the US presidential election on Monday, there was reason for optimism. A semi-formidable field of democratic candidates had debated extensively about everything from the benefits of major policy changes, such as the contamination of private health insurance policies to those who had the best chance of firing Donald Trump. A bitter fight was still raging in Washington, but for one night, at the very least, the sweet, sweet stuff of grassroots activism could win in union halls and gyms in corn land.

Instead, it was an objective disaster.

The Iowa caucuses on Monday were characterized by chaos, with an apparent flood of technical problems and the clearly absurd mechanics that could be seen during the evening. Towards the end of the night, candidates had talked to their supporters without any results being announced; prompted a stream of credible predictions suggesting that the extremely white state would finally lose its first cloak.

“I think we’re really seeing the end of the Iowa caucus this time,” a campaign official told The Daily Beast.

The rules for the caucuses have been changed this year to dangle not one or two but three sets of results: not only the first preference for the presidency, but also the final votes and official delegates.

The basic arrangement of the caucus has long alternated expressions of joyful wonder and eye-rolling – driven by questions about how small-scale and democratic a process can be when it depends on people lobbying on a busy high school basketball court. But reports of pettiness and frustration were mostly acute Monday, and that was before the technical problems started.

As Philip Klein of the Washington researcher reported around 10 p.m., a district where the leader of Iowa Bernie Sanders cleared up in total support somehow produced the same number of delegates for him and a handful of other candidates.

This year’s caucus seemed particularly grim when it came to outright gems-style nonsense to help determine the next president of the United States, as various political reporters have noted. A coin was literally thrown into the air to determine the next candidate for the presidency of the United States.

The solution for throwing coins may be more attractive, except that it often seemed to rest on an initial display of resentment from the participants in question.

To repeat: Yes, the state delegates who have long given momentum to presidential candidates have been awarded time and time again on the basis of coin throw and names that were pulled out of hats.

The only thing more striking than the absurdities of the caucus process itself was the extremely long delay in the actual results produced by news broadcasts and the general public. Several reports suggested that this was a product of rogue software. The democratic state insisted that it was just extremely diligent. But Caucus officials still waited for a backup waiting line from hell while campaigns tried to find out what was going on. A caucus secretary allegedly waited patiently, took a second to chat with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer and lost his place along the way.

It was perhaps appropriate that, around 11.30 am, when it turned out that some candidates were going to give speeches and call it a night, caucus secretaries showed signs of doing the same.

And when it became clear that no victor would be announced at the end of the night, elected democrats began to show their frustrations.

With report by Sam Stein

