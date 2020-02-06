Iowa Caucus app now available for download

The app that caused the Iowa Caucus to collapse on Monday can now be downloaded.

IowaReporter, an app developed by Shadow Inc that helps survey workers avoid possible typing errors and deliver early results, eventually led to a nationwide meltdown when the code failed and significantly delayed the results of the surveys.

The app has now gone offline. However, if you’re curious about what caused all the fuss, you can download it from the motherboard website.

As of February 5, two days after the gatherings, there are still no clear results about who won the gathering in Iowa. Only 86 percent of the districts report. Paper votes are being counted and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that it will not use the app in any other state in the primaries.

The functions of the app were quite simple: Precinct chairs, which were registered with a fixed PIN, entered the number of participants and the total from the first and second round of the caucus. The app was then should to determine how many delegates would be assigned to each candidate and to send them to the Google Cloud Functions backend.

However, the data points entered for the district chairs were not the problem. As soon as the results could be moved from the app to a third-party cloud backend, a “data formatting error” occurred in the code, which made it impossible to fix it in such a short period of time.

According to ProPublica, the app was also exposed to potential hacking due to its simplicity.

“The IowaReporter app was so insecure that overall voices, passwords, and other sensitive information could be intercepted or even changed,” said a Massachusetts spokesman for Veracode who spoke to ProPublica. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security also offered to test the app in advance, but the state’s Democratic Party declined.

For the sake of transparency, Motherboard publishes the app so developers and politicians can learn from Monday night’s mistakes.

The IowaReporter app was designed to improve the historically banal process of voice counting and reinvigorate the way the results are reported using technology – something that has made the DNC a pioneer. Instead, it has opened the elections to possible manipulation and may have shown the country that the elections may not be ready for technical assistance yet.

Editor’s recommendations