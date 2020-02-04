Iowa Caucus app: No security check, no testing, no training, says NYT report

In the event of errors related to the use of a new Iowa Caucus app, the Iowa Democratic Party was unable to immediately report the results of the first party’s vote for its presidential candidates for 2020. A report on the debacle describes it as a “systematic disaster” …

background

A caucus is a meeting of local party members who express their support for a candidate by gathering in different parts of a large room. Any candidate who does not receive the support of at least 15% of those present will be excluded and supporters are asked to select a second choice candidate. Once this process is complete, the numbers are counted and reported to party leaders.

In the past, reporting was usually done over the phone and only the final numbers were reported. This year, the party decided to switch to reporting on an app and report not just one result, but three:

The initial support for each candidate

The second choice of members who had to realign their support

The last delegates won

However, the party was embarrassed not to be able to report any of the numbers due to the reported problems when using the app.

What went wrong with the Iowa Caucus app?

There were three problems, according to a New York Times report. First, there was no security check to make sure the app wasn’t programmed to falsify the results.

Cyber ​​security experts feared that it had not been verified, tested on a large scale, or even shown to independent experts before it was launched in Iowa.

Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Homeland Security Department’s cybersecurity agency, said late Monday that the mobile app had not been reviewed or rated by the agency.

Second, apparently there were no end-user tests by those who would have to use the app at night.

“This app has never been used in a real election or tested nationwide. It has only been in use for two months,” said David Jefferson, a computer scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, who is also a member of the board of Verified Voting, a non-partisan election integrity organization […]

Sean Bagniewski, chairman of Polk County, said he had raised concerns in advance. “If you have an app that you send to 1,700 people, and many of them may be newer than apps and the like, it may have been worth testing for a few months.”

Third, none of the party officials had been trained to use it.

“The app was not included in the chair training that everyone had to take,” said Zach Simonson, leader of the Wapello County Democratic Party.

Some reportedly didn’t even download the app in advance!

When results were reported, the three series were found to be “inconsistent” in some cases. Although Democrats insist that this is just a reporting problem and the actual numbers have been recorded securely and properly, it is certainly a huge embarrassment problem for the party – especially at a time when foreign interference in elections is a major concern.

Experts say it shows why it would be too dangerous to switch to online elections in elections.

Matt Blaze, a professor of computer science and law in Georgetown, said that launching apps in the middle of an election poses many problems. Any type of app or program that a cellular network needs to achieve results is vulnerable to both the app and the phones on which it runs.

“The consensus of all the experts who have thought about it is clear,” added Blaze. “Internet and mobile voting should not be used for public elections at this point.”

Any technology, he said, should be tested and retested by the broader cybersecurity community before it is launched publicly to test everything from a minor bug to a major security breach.

“I think the most important rule of thumb when introducing technology into voting is extremely conservative,” he said […]

J. Alex Halderman, a professor of computer science at the University of Michigan, said: “This is an urgent reminder of why online voting is not ready for prime time.”

Photo: Pete Marovich for the New York Times

