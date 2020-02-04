ioSafe Duo creates a hiding place for your data against fire and water

Although cloud storage is a great option for many, some people must keep their data on the spot, where it is vulnerable to fire and water. One accident – ranging from a broken water pipe to carelessness with a match – can permanently and irrevocably erase that data, putting a company on its knees.

For those who have to keep their data on site, the ioSafe Duo offers peace of mind.

Must read: Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best earbuds you can buy, but for all the wrong reasons

The ioSafe may look like any other dual external hard drive, but start picking it up and you will begin to realize that this is something else. This case is heavy – over 25 pounds – the extra weight consisting of fire resistance and water resistance, designed to protect your data against three days under three meters of fresh or salt water, or an inferno of 3050 ° F for 30 minutes. Water resistance is an essential characteristic of a fireproof safe, because you hope that in the event of a fire the fire brigade will come by to extinguish it.

Use water. A lot of water.

Although fires and floods happen, another thing that happens is disk failure. To protect against this, the Duo contains two hard disks and makes two copies of your backup data simultaneously, one on each disk, eliminating the risk of data loss due to disk failure.

Although RAID 1 – copying the data to two disks – is the default setting, it can be changed to RAID 0, JBOD or SPAN using the jumpers on the back of the device. But whatever you gain in speed or capacity (RAID 1 halves the capacity of the unit and reduces performance), you lose data security.

The ioSafe Duo can be equipped with a maximum of two 14 TB drives, either 3.5-inch SATA hard drives, 2.5-inch SATA hard drives or 2.5-inch SATA SSDs, with a maximum storage capacity of 28 TB, but this is reduced to 14 TB if you use RAID 1, which is highly recommended.

Regarding connectivity, this is handled via a rear USB-C port that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2, with additional USB-C and USB-A ports on the front for peripherals. I tested performance with RAID 1 enabled and using the included 4 TB Seagate Barracuda Compute disks and got read speeds that reached 189 MB / s and write speeds of 171 MB / s. Not a bad performance at all, especially for a system built for data integrity and not crazy performance.

Cooling is provided by a single 92 mm fan and the power supply to the unit is supplied by a 60W / 12V / 5A power adapter suitable for 100-250V environments.

The Duo comes with tools with which you can open it and remove discs, which is a nice touch.

In terms of platforms, the Duo supports a large number of operating systems, including Windows 10 and Windows 8.1, Windows Server 2019, 2016 and 2012, macOS 10.13 “High Sierra” or newer, and Linux distros that support USB-C.

The ioSafe Duo is a solid, well-built storage station designed to survive the worst. The drive comes with a 2-year warranty and data recovery (if you use the included drives), upgradeable to 5 years. Although it is not possible to test the extreme claims of ioSafe, the fire protection has been tested according to ASTM E-119 and the water resistance has been tested according to IP68.

The bare housing is for sale for $ 399, while the 2 x 4 TB and 2 x 8 TB models cost $ 599 and $ 829 respectively.

Also see: