IOS errors and inconveniences that Apple desperately needs to solve in 2020

With each iOS update, I am increasingly convinced that the platform has exceeded Apple's ability to manage it. More and more new functions are delayed, the platform is plagued with errors and usability is taken into account very little.

While I don't have the time or the inclination to list all the errors and inconveniences of iOS 13, here is a selection that Apple needs to prioritize to solve in the coming months.

# 1: text selection

I remember when text selection on iOS used to work. OK, it was always a bit complicated, partly because of my big and clumsy chimpanzee legs, but it worked. Then, in iOS 13, Apple changed how it worked and broke everything.

Now the text selection is unpredictable at best, and in the worst case, it simply refuses to work. Sometimes, even trying to move the cursor is a siege that absorbs the soul and ends in frustration and failure.

# 2: extravagant orientation problems

At some point, my iPhone or iPad seem to have no idea which path is underway, which makes it turn frantically as if it were a racing driver, in an attempt to make the screen correctly oriented with the world that surrounds. that.

On the positive side, I'm sure I look funny when I do this, because I've seen other people do it, and it always gives me a smile.

# 3: background update

I am not sure what happened in iOS 13, but after the memory error that broke the background update, it seems that this has not been solved correctly.

While the situation is not as bad as it was with iOS 13.2, I still find applications that need to be reloaded when I try to multitask between two or three different applications. And although it would be easy to point the accusing finger at the application itself, the problem is not consistent and seems to suggest an iOS error instead of errors with specific applications.

# 4: AirDrop nuisance

When it works, AirDrop is great. When it is not, it seems that there is very little you can do to make it work again. It is mainly a case of randomly hitting the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth buttons until it starts working again or I give up and just email the files I wanted to transfer.

Then I avoid AirDrop for a few weeks until I forget how I was disappointed, and then, the next time I try to use it, it works fine.

# 5: the mail application

I rarely use the Mail application, but I hear all the time from people who do it, and apparently, it is quite painful to use. It is defective, and from a usability point of view, you can't even remember which inbox you last looked at.

Since email is the core of what most people do these days, having such an unfortunate excuse for an email client is inexcusable.

# 6: HomeKit

If chaos were an application, it would be HomeKit. There is little rhyme or reason for it. For an application that you are supposed to use to turn the lights on and off and control other internal automation devices, it is surprisingly tedious to use, exactly the opposite of what it should be.

# 7: the configuration application

This has become the Windows Control Panel of iOS. It began its life as an elegant repository and optimized for important configurations, but over time it has become a horribly bloated mess that seems to get worse with every major iOS release.

Apple's decision to add a search box to the application was essentially a sign from the developers that they were waving the white flag and had given up trying to restore order and reuse it.

