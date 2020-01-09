IOC to discuss Russian athletes for Tokyo Olympics after CAS decision

Loading...

“It was for informational purposes only,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters about discussions about Russia. “We’ll wait for a decision from CAS before doing that.”

A date was still set for a CAS decision on Russia.

As for the details to be completed, the size and overall appearance and uniforms for the independent team of Russian athletes who are allowed to compete on the basis of their anti-doping record, as well as the sport they will be competing in.

Athletics world last year extended its 2015 ban on Russia’s Athletics Association.

However, the IOC has sought to finalize all details early in the past few months to avoid repeating the run-up to the 2016 Olympics, in which Russians appeals for filing days before they were due to compete in the Rio de Janeiro summer Olympia.

Russia, which has traditionally been a powerhouse in many sports, has been involved in doping scandals since a 2015 WADA report finding evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Many of the Russian athletes have been paused from the last two Olympic Games and the country has recently stripped its flag as a punishment for Pyeongchang Winter Games this year for state-sponsored doping cover-ups at the 2014 Sochi Games.

Reuters