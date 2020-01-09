IOC details rules about political protests at Olympic Games paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“We needed clarity and they wanted clarity about the rules,” said Kirsty Coventry, president of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, who oversaw the new three-page document. “The majority of athletes find it very important that we respect each other as athletes.”

Coventry, an Olympic gold medalist in swimming, is now the minister of sport in Zimbabwe.

Athletes who violate protest rules on July 24 to August. 9 Tokyo Games face three rounds of disciplinary action – by the IOC, a sports governing body and a national Olympic body.

The new guidelines come after two American athletes were reprimanded by the American Olympic Committee for medal podium protests during the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in August. Fencer race Imboden knelt and hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised a fist in protest. Both were put to the test for 12 months, a period that covers the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Other protests in 2019 included swimmers from Australia and Great Britain who refused to take part in the gold medalist Sun Yang on the podium because the Chinese star was involved in doping violations.

A political gesture at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 took place with impunity during the men’s marathon. Silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa crossed his wrists at the finish to show support for freedom seekers in his home region, Ethiopia.

“It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other form of interference,” the IOC document states and insists that “the focus for the playing field and related ceremonies must be on celebrating performance of athletes. “

A Thursday meeting between the IOC board and the sports panel also discussed Rule 40 of the charter, which strictly limits the ability of athletes to promote their sponsors during the official Olympic Games.

German athletes working outside the IOC system won concessions last year in a ruling that led to Olympic agencies in the United States, Australia and Canada offering their athletes a better deal.

In the German case, a federal cartel office opposed the IOC’s argument that maintaining exclusive rights for its top sponsors protected the value of deals that help sport and athletes worldwide finance. Nevertheless, Coventry said the IOC panel had “an open door policy” and welcomed approaches from independent sport groups who wanted to challenge the system.

Separately, IOC President Thomas Bach declined to comment on the whereabouts of a historic Olympic document that was sold at a New York auction a month ago for $ 8.8 million. The IOC is expected to try to ensure that it is on display at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne.

“At least we don’t have enough solid information that we can share,” Bach said during a press conference.

The 14-page document is the manifesto from 1892, written by the French aristocrat Pierre de Coubertin to launch the modern Olympic Games.

Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press