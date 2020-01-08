Loading...

IO Interactive went to their blog to keep fans updated on the new content towards Hitman 2 for January 2020.

The month is relatively slow and only brings a few new goals, but nonetheless, the new content is free to make the game feel fresh and new. As of tomorrow, January 8th, our first contract will begin. The players will then receive an elusive goal on January 17 after curated contracts on January 23.

As I mentioned, there isn’t much new this month, but IO Interactive has been kicking it out of the park lately with all of its special holiday-themed content for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Read the full content calendar for Hitman 2 below:

Here is your overview of the upcoming content of the month:

Special contracts

We picked by hand 11 contracts from the official submission thread on the Hitman forum and they will be added to the game so everyone can play on January 9th. This month’s topic was “Stay Frosty” – but don’t expect to be in Hokkaido all the time. There is a good mix of places and destinations that you can enjoy.

Elusive target reactivation

The Undying returns! We are starting a full reactivation of all HITMAN 2 Elusive goals, starting with the very first one: The Undying! Mark Faba is in Miami for 10 days and can be played by anyone who “missed” him for the first time. If you have already achieved or missed this elusive goal, your data record remains and the contract remains closed.

Curated contracts

In addition to the featured contracts, we have a community curator who selects some of his favorite contracts and includes them in the game. We also give them a place on the blog to let us know why they chose the contracts. The first curator will be MulletPride, a regular name in the Hitman community.

In related news, IO Interactive recently started reducing content updates when employees switched to their next project – a new Hitman title.

IO Interactive removes more Hitman 2 employees and does not place them on the next Hitman video game title. According to IO Interactive’s blog post, this new Hitman title appears to have been under development for a while, but it doesn’t state exactly what to expect with this new edition. Basically, this is just confirmation that fans will receive a new Hitman rate soon. Click here for the full article!

Hitman 2 is now available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Are you looking forward to the upcoming free content towards Hitman 2? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: IO Interactive