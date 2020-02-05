Invoice to require 911 call if Utahn is aware of an emergency situation, a committee nod

SALT LAKE CITY – Commissioners have made a favorable recommendation for a bill that someone with personal knowledge of a crime or an emergency that led to serious bodily injury should call to call 911.

Members of the House Judiciary Committee considered HB104 on Wednesday afternoon and finally voted to send it on 8-3.

The bill may result in a person who has not contacted the emergency services following a crime or other emergency being subjected to a class B crime. It would also amend the Good Samaritan Act to include a provision that offers immunity against liability for someone who contacts emergency services.

Bill sponsor House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said the legislation is an improvement on the iteration he has tried to adopt in the past two sessions. According to this year’s bill, King has added the word “intentional” to the text, which he believes is an important distinction because it requires an enforcement standard that is higher than reckless ignoring for the safety of others.

“It calls on a prosecutor to prove something that goes beyond indifference and complete disregard for the consequences of an action,” said King. “Intentional, headless behavior for the safety and well-being of people who clearly need help based on the personal knowledge of the actor is the kind of monotonous contempt that this bill is trying to reach.”

This makes it a scary bill, but there are circumstances in which it would still apply and help protect vulnerable people in an emergency situation from the “callous neglect” of others, King said.

As an example, he showed a video from 2018 in which a group of teenagers filmed a man who drowned in Florida. The teenagers did not contact the emergency services or attempted to provide assistance despite their ability to do so.

King also clarified that the bill requires that a person make a “reasonable effort” to contact the emergency services. It would not apply to persons who fail to act because their own or someone else’s wellbeing was endangered, nor would a person be guilty if he “reasonably believed” that the emergency services had already been notified.

“I’m trying to set a very high bar before a prosecutor charges someone for this crime,” he said, expressing his willingness to work with others to sharpen the language if necessary.

Similar legislation failed in a vote in the House of 26-44 last year after legislators raised concerns that the bill was making too great a leap into criminalizing inactivity.

Connor Boyack, president of the Libertas Institute, reiterated that concern in the Deseret News on Wednesday afternoon. The institute has opposed the bill every year.

“We feel that this bill, although certainly well-intentioned, unfortunately takes things in the wrong direction because it causes a new crime and punishes activities that are not inherently malicious or criminal,” Boyack said.

He said that although no one wants to see someone who chooses not to contact emergency services when a person needs help, they do not fail to rise to a criminal level – especially given the additional mitigating factors why that person could not or could not provide help.

“For us, the question is still whether it is appropriate for the government to punish that person. Let them be embarrassed in the public square or have all kinds of social pressure exerted for doing nothing, and so on, but is it right then to put that person in prison? “Boyack said. “We just don’t feel it rising to that level.”

The Utah law already contains requirements for reporting child abuse and elder abuse. King touched it during his presentation to the committee and clarified that these laws create an obligation to provide assistance when a person has knowledge or reason to suspect abuse.

Amos Guiora, a law professor at the University of Utah, who wrote an opinion in the Deseret News about the version of last year’s bill, spoke for legislation at Wednesday’s meeting.

He cited various situations in which an individual or group of individuals witnessed a crime or serious injury to another that occurred and did not act. Many resulted in the death of the victim.

“I am the only child of two Holocaust survivors whose suffering was exacerbated by inactivity of bystanders. My mother went into hiding in Budapest. My father survived two death marches. In both cases, bystanders saw my parents suffering and turned their backs on them literally and figuratively, “said Guiora. “Rep. King’s legislation aims to save the entire world from the victim’s perspective. ”