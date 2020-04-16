Invoice and Ted Face the New music: Every little thing We Know So Considerably

Bill and Ted’s Superb Journey

Followers have been asking for an additional journey from the time-traveling, loss of life-defying, challenging-rocking duo of William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq., and Ted “Theodore” Logan III — as played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, respectively — at any time considering the fact that 1991’s Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey. More than 25 a long time afterwards, that film is on its way to screens on August 21, 2020, when it’ll arrive underneath the title Bill & Ted Confront the Music.

The latest update on the movie delivers up a new image of the title characters and their young children. Here’s anything we know about Bill & Ted Face the Music so far.

Shade by it

The Monthly bill & Ted Twitter account arrived to the support of weary self-isolating folks across the earth through the COVID-19 pandemic with three exceptional coloring webpages. If that does not establish hype, what will?

Brighten your day with these excellent Monthly bill & Ted coloring pages. ???????? Tag us in your finished operate of artwork! #FaceTheMusic pic.twitter.com/kxq5pcqy0U

— Monthly bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) April 15, 2020

78 minutes to help you save the planet

In an interview with Empire Journal, director Dean Parisot uncovered that the time-traveling adventurers will only have 78 minutes to conserve the environment.

“We’ve long gone from a homework assignment to preserving all area and time,” Parisot mentioned. “We bypassed all those probable traumas in the middle. They have an hour and 18 minutes. So they are in hassle. And let us say that they have to journey all over the spot to test and figure it out.”

Hottest photo

Entertainment Weekly has the most current photograph from Bill & Ted Experience the New music and the time-touring duo are dressed to impress. Both of those guys, now fathers, glance like they may be attending a wedding? Check out out the photo underneath:

1st glimpse

In early January, Orion Images released a photo from the set of Bill & Ted Encounter the Music featuring the titular duo alongside their children, portrayed by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving.

We bought our to start with search at Bill & Ted Face the Music courtesy of Entertainment Weekly. Keanu Reeves’ Ted and Alex Winter’s Bill may search their age, but they however have not stopped making an attempt to make their band, the Wyld Stallyns a results in get to encourage a utopia in the long term. They are also doing work on yet another minor challenge: Fatherhood.

Enjoyment Weekly also released the first-at any time search at Lundy-Paine and Weaving as their young children.

Dying, reprised

Invoice and Ted Deal with the Audio screenwriter Ed Solomon has been a reliable source of peeks behind the camera all through production on the movie, and the most current update delivers a glimpse at the return of a enthusiast-favorite character from Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey: Death.

@Wm_Sadler at the rear of the scenes in Bogus Journey.. and final month guiding the lunch desk in Experience The Music. pic.twitter.com/E2sibssir4

— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) September 3, 2019

An picture posted to Twitter by Solomon attributes actor William Sadler as the pale avatar of loss of life in the 1991 film and then once again, behind the scenes, during output on Face the Audio. If there is 1 detail to glean from the images, it is that Demise does not show up to have aged very a lot above the very last couple many years.

Generation starts

It’s in fact occurring. Immediately after yrs of rumors, delays, and close to-cancellations, principal pictures has started on Invoice and Ted Confront the New music — and the solid and crew appear really excited.

Solomon broke the information on Twitter the weekend before filming started, saying basically: “Monday. Crew connect with: 7:30. Initially shot: 9:00.” The official Bill and Ted Twitter account confirmed Solomon’s report the subsequent working day, posting: “We start off filming tomorrow [July 1], dude!”

Solomon went on to share some powering-the-scenes pics on social media once output started out (and no, that’s not Reeves and Winter in the film’s 1st shot).

Get together: on pic.twitter.com/ikum6Zowr3

— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 1, 2019

Thank you so a lot to the supporters of this movie. We practically could not have gotten this to come about without you. pic.twitter.com/DOnFszRdTn

— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 1, 2019

The begin of filming follows a flurry of previous-moment casting announcements. According to Deadline, Jayma Mays (Glee) and Erinn Hayes (General Healthcare facility) will be the most current actresses to participate in Bill and Ted‘s princesses (now, their wives), although Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. will reprise their roles as Bill’s mother and Ted’s dad, respectively. Anthony Carrigan, who not too long ago broke into the limelight as Barry‘s NoHo Hank, will engage in Facial area the Music‘s most important villain.

Dude, those are our kids!

Invoice and Ted will have some enterprise on their following journey, with actresses Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving enjoying each and every character’s daughter, respectively.

Meet up with the world's most outstanding daughters! Monthly bill's daughter, Thea Preston, performed by @Sweaving, and Ted's daughter, Billie Logan, performed by Brigette Lundy-Paine. Who’s ready to Face the New music?? ⚡️???? #BillAndTed pic.twitter.com/dl6GYzp4oG

— Invoice & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) June 5, 2019

The film’s formal Twitter account posted a photo of the actresses juxtaposed with Wintertime and Reeves from the first Bill & Ted motion picture in purchase to showcase the similarities amongst the two generations of Wyld Stallyns.

Lundy-Paine (The Glass Castle) will portray Billie Logan (Ted’s daughter), although Weaving (The Babysitter) will play Thea Preston (Bill’s daughter).

Again on the road

Very good news, dudes. Soon after some uncertainty, it appears to be like like Monthly bill and Ted Confront the New music is a go. In a video posted in March, Reeves and Wintertime verified that Face the Tunes will commence filming in summer 2019, with a theatrical launch scheduled for summer time 2020.

The entire world is about to get a great deal more fantastic. Observe this distinctive announcement from your two beloved dudes! 8.21.20 ????⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC

— Monthly bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

Reeves and Wintertime won’t be the only Wyld Stallyns signing on for the reunion tour, possibly. The official Invoice and Ted Twitter account verified that William Sadler, who portrayed the board-game taking part in Dying in Monthly bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, will slip again into his robes for the sequel.

So incredibly bogus

Two months immediately after the title was formally verified for Bill and Ted Experience the Songs and the undertaking appeared like it was getting momentum, the lengthy-awaited sequel appeared to strike a pace bump. Talking to Yahoo Enjoyment, Reeves indicated the film’s long run was in doubt owing to challenges with financing and legal rights, between other tough things.

“I do not know if [Bill and Ted Face the Music] is a truth,” he stated. “We’ve been attempting for a prolonged time to get that movie built, and it however has its issues. … Section of it is company stuff — financing, rights, specials. Almost nothing creatively.”

Invoice & Ted’s Outstanding Adventure

On the other hand, lovers know Bill and Ted have cheated death in the earlier, and glimpse like they are going to do so all over again, now that Bill and Ted Deal with the Music is back again on.

Create on!

According to Comingsoon, Bill and Ted Face the Songs formally entered pre-generation in May 2018. MGM owns the legal rights to the film and will manage the U.S. launch less than the Orion Photos banner. In the meantime, Bloom Media started browsing the film internationally all through the Cannes Movie Competition.

A extremely fantastic director

The film’s title was revealed in a March 2018 feature in Amusement Weekly that reunited Winter season and Reeves with screenwriters Chris Matheson and Solomon, who penned the initially two movies. According to Winter season, the film has more than just a title, too.

“We went out and observed a director,” disclosed Wintertime. “Dean Parisot, who we really like, did Galaxy Quest, which is a masterpiece.”

According to Solomon, Steven Soderbergh is presently hooked up as a producer on the movie, alongside with original franchise producer Scott Kroopf. Discuss of a probable third film dates again a long time, but immediately after decades of uncertainty, the movie finally appeared to be shifting ahead.

Incorporating to the sudden nearer-than-ever feel of Bill and Ted Face the Audio is the news that there is even some casting in the will work past Winter season and Reeves’ legendary slacker heroes. Solomon indicated that William Sadler, who performed the Grim Reaper in Bogus Journey, will reprise the role for Face the Tunes.

“We are hoping to close a offer with some financiers,” Solomon stated. “Hopefully inside the up coming thirty day period or so, we’ll have information that will stick.”

The story, dude

More Film News Roundups

As for the plot of the film, the quartet strategies to take a look at Monthly bill and Ted’s life long immediately after they were envisioned to help save the planet with their songs, but never ever pretty acquired all around to it. Still battling to create the musical masterpiece that will shape their life and provide about peace, prosperity, and happiness for an overall world (and then some), Bill and Ted come across themselves fearing what their incapability to craft that top tune may signify for the long run.

“You’re informed you’re gonna help save the world,” stated Matheson. “And now you’re 50 and you have not finished it. Now they are married, and it has an effect on their marriages, and it has an effect on their interactions with their young children, and it influences their every thing.”

“Everybody’s a minor older now,” additional Reeves. “A very little worried.”

Current on April 16, 2020: Included coloring web pages from the Bill & Ted Twitter account.

Editors’ Suggestions