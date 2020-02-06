Invitations open for new e-mail products from Basecamp manufacturers, with which you should learn to love e-mails again

Before the next software version of the popular Basecamp project management software, the company’s founder and CEO announced that a brand new anti-email product would be released in the spring. “Hey” is supposed to make email a “pleasure” and not a “problem”. Registration for early invitations is now possible.

Basecamp’s founder and CEO, Jason Fried, announced today in an open letter on the Hey website the vision of a significantly improved email approach.

First, he noted the current problems with the most important email services.

You started getting things from people you don’t know. You have lost control of who can reach you. They were forced to inherit the bad communication habits of others. Then an avalanche of automated emails intensified the mess.

And Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Apple and everyone else allow it.

Now email feels more like a chore than a joy. Something you fall back on. Something you do not appreciate. Instead of enjoying it, deal with it. Your relationship with email has changed and you had no say.

But he notes that hope is not lost, but only buried …

Good news, the magic is still there. It’s just hidden – buried under the bad habits and neglect of today. Some of people, some of machines, many of email systems.

It deserves a dust. A renovation. Modernized for the way we send email today.

We did just that with HEY. It is a repetition, a rethink, a simplified and effective reintroduction of emails. A new beginning as it should be. For web, iOS and Android.

HEY is our love letter to email and we will send it to you.

Hey, we’ll be launching invitations soon, and you can put yourself on the list by stopping here at the end of the announcement.

6 years ago we went all-in on Basecamp. A company that focuses entirely on one product. Today we announce that we have changed our minds. The best basecamp ever – Basecamp 4 – is coming in 2021, but first we’ll be releasing something brand new this April: https://t.co/0HA74LY0rR

– Jason Fried (@jasonfried) February 6, 2020

