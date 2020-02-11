Invitation for teachers and their families to spend a wild time at RSPB Fairburn Ings this half semester

RSPB Fairburn Ings in Castleford will open its doors to teachers this half year.

On Friday, February 21st, the RSPB Fairburn Ings Reserve in Castleford will host its first open day for teachers, where local teachers can learn more about the program for schools in the reserve and the learning opportunities outdoors while at the same time teaching their own children can offer a really wild adventure at the same time.

RSPB Fairburn Ings in Castleford will open its doors this half semester, especially for teachers.

Education experts can get to know the Fairburn Ings education team and try activities with their own families, including pond diving and bird watching.

This event is free for teachers and their children and includes free parking and family-friendly activities.

Rebecca Savage, RSPB Learning Officer at RSPB Fairburn Ings, said: “Our reserve is a wonderful environment to connect children with nature. With a variety of habitats, you have the opportunity to discover what is lurking under our ponds, nesting in our trees and hiding in the undergrowth.

“Our goal is to ensure that all children have a great time visiting the nature reserve. Regardless of whether you go on a journey of discovery with your family or friends in your free time or if you want to have a more structured teaching experience.

“We create unique and unforgettable learning experiences to help children build a lifelong connection to nature.”

Schools can choose from a selection of half-day or full-day programs for EYFS, KS1 and KS2 that children can use to explore nature. The activities, led by professional learners, are linked to the curriculum topics and carefully elaborated so that teachers and students can get the most out of their time outdoors.

The goal of the RSPB is to help more children across the country, take advantage of the time spent outdoors and discover the nature around them. Research has shown that children with a healthy connection to nature are more likely to benefit from higher school performance, better mental and physical health and the development of stronger social skills.

To reserve your place, contact Rebecca Savage on 01977 628196 or book through Eventbrite. More information about RSPB school visits can be found at www.rspb.org.uk/schoolvisits.

* Free places only for teachers and their children and must be reserved in advance when booking with the school’s email address. ID may be required upon entry.