Investors rely on decision-makers to help them fight the virus threat

Despite the decline, local stocks still rose 3.6 percent over the course of the year, no doubt benefiting from a drop in the Australian dollar and government bond yields that hit new GFC and record lows on Monday.

While these markets view the outlook for the domestic economy very differently, they essentially reflect the same factor that has helped support local stocks – the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) expecting further rate cuts to cushion the local economy from the economy recent unforeseen events.

Although few expect the RBA board to contribute to the 400 basis points of interest rate cuts delivered since late 2011 when it hits Tuesday for the first time this year, another cut will remain at full price until mid-year. Speculation is increasing that the liquidity ratio could be reduced to 0.25 percent by the end of 2020.

The RBA is not the only central bank that is expected to further ease policy settings this year, leading to similar movements in other key markets around the world since the outbreak of the corona virus first appeared. Shares fell slightly, but not to an alarming extent as bond prices rose.

The lack of response is understandable after more than a decade in which central banks are supplying financial markets with cheap money, not just to prevent a slight decline in asset prices.

Like a white knight riding to the rescue, investors expect a quick policy response, even with a fleeting sign of market panic, which reinforces the attitude that a dip should be bought.

And if they don’t get an immediate and appropriate response, investors know that sustained losses can quickly make decision-makers change their minds. Just look at last year’s reversal to see evidence that it is moving from forecasting further rate hikes to a series of rate cuts after equity markets fell sharply in late 2018.

Despite the sharp drop in Chinese stocks on Monday, Chinese policymakers have launched a number of measures in recent days to support the economy and suppress volatility in the country’s financial markets.