Investors put the brakes on startups in the automotive sector

Last year, Ted Serbinski called his accelerator, TechStars Detroit, the start-up ecosystem of the “comeback city.” Since 2015, the accelerator pedal has supported and assisted 54 transport-related companies, with financing from several major transport names, such as Ford, Honda, AAA and nationwide. Success stories were Cargo, a startup that helps row hail sufferers generate extra income by removing driver-friendly “convenience stores” from their cars; Splt, a driving stock company acquired by Bosch in 2018; and Acerta, which applies machine learning to the automotive industry.

But this year Techstars Detroit is not taking on new startups. Instead, it is closed, as previously reported by TechCrunch. “At the moment there is no financing,” says Serbinski, director of the gas pedal. Part of the collapse of the organization is due to internal problems within TechStars, a global network of accelerators and itself a startup, says Serbinski. But the venture capitalist also blames trade winds within the automotive sector: a shift from autonomous vehicle investments to electrification, and a drive (no pun intended) to less experimental companies that can actually make money.

Figures from the data and research company Pitchbook that was released last week are revealing. Mobility companies, including those working on autonomous and electric vehicles, ride hailing, car trading, transportation logistics and micro mobility, are still buzzing and are raising $ 33.5 billion in venture capital from 756 deals in 2019. But that is $ 25.2 billion less and 130 less than the year before.

Automakers, inspired by government regulations in China and Europe and the promise of easier to build and cheaper to maintain electricity, continue to pour billions into electrifying their offerings, the data show. But they withdrew from the ‘mobility as a service’ offer, such as car sharing.

The huge investments made last year in autonomous vehicle companies such as Aurora and Nuro ensured that the total amount in the robot vehicle sector continued to flow at record levels. But there were fewer deals and investments in the start and start phase of AVs came to an end – a sign that the industry is becoming less lively and more mature.

Autonomous vehicles’ are absolutely in that ‘trough of disillusion’, says Tarek Elessawi, a senior ventures employee in the early phase Plug and Play, referring to the ‘hype cycle’ of consulting firm Gartner when the interest at once hot technology is declining. “We were quite optimistic about where autonomy went in 2016 and 2017. Then pragmatism began in 2018.” Towards the end of 2018, even the alleged industry leaders at Waymo acknowledged that they were not ready to let go of cars without a driver completely. the roads.

Global car sales dropped 4.4 percent last year, according to the LMC Automotive forecast service. The slump was particularly pronounced in China, where the sale of light vehicles fell by 8.3 percent, the largest decrease in at least 20 years.

Partly as a result, venture capitalists say, car companies and suppliers are more interested in what they do best – produce vehicles, build new hardware – than wild experiments in companies that make a profit or not. Last year, Ford closed its recently acquired shuttle service, Chariot, and General Motors, Daimler and BMW stopped their US-based car sharing services. Those projects were remnants of excitement about mobility – and some fear of starters like Uber, who once threatened to rewrite the car game but now struggle with questions about profitability.

Now “the experimental money and access to easy money has disappeared” in the automotive industry, says Serbinski. He says he will continue to advise the companies that came from the local TechStars and will invest in the transport space.

