Investors line up for gas stations despite the uncertain future of fuel

Loading...

Strong sales prompted the fuel retailer to announce that it would unload 25 other high-value development sites and also test investor interest early next year by floating half of 250 of its service stations in Australia to form a real estate trust listed at $ 1.1 billion.

Loading

Not to be outdone, diversified fund manager Charter Hall has also lined up at Bowser gas station, spending $ 840 million on a 49% stake in 225 BP fuel stores as part of 39; a sale and leaseback agreement that values ​​BP's portfolio at $ 1.7 billion.

The acquisition of Charter Hall was the temptation of the 20-year rental structure and the fixed revenues from each service station offered by BP as the main tenant.

But neither Australian fuel retailers nor their new owners will be immune to structural change in the background. An electrification assault is expected to trigger changes in vehicle transport over the next 20 years.

According to Bloomberg New Energy Finance, battery prices continue to fall, making the purchase of an electric vehicle more attractive.

"As a result, we expect price parity between electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion vehicles by the mid-2020s in most segments, although there are large variations between geographic areas and vehicle segments, "says the consultancy.

We are not oblivious to the possible growth of electric vehicles

Director General and CEO of Charter Hall, David Harrison

Japan, South Korea and Australia will all see significant adoption of EVs by 2040, with EVs representing 63%, 52% and 61% of passenger car sales, respectively, they say.

Young people, who a generation ago would have consulted a local car dealer for their first set of wheels, are now thinking twice. Some delay obtaining a driver's license, preferring to use Uber, Taxify, Lyft or several other carpooling services to get around.

The millennial mentality is accused of a deterioration in the drop in sales of new vehicles, with a fall of 10.1% in August prolonging a 17-month slowdown in sales.

Today, carpooling services represent less than 5% of the total distance traveled annually by passenger vehicles around the world. But their use is increasing rapidly and by 2040, they will represent 19% of the total kilometers traveled, estimates Bloomberg NEF.

"We are not oblivious to the potential growth of electric vehicles," said David Harrison, general manager and chief executive officer of Charter Hall.

"We've done a lot of research on the industry, but I think you're going to get through, much frankly, much faster growth of hybrids before electric or autonomous vehicles really take off," he said.

"Part of the reason we like these wallets … is that they are all on main arteries and regardless of the type of vehicle, be it electric, hybrid or fuel or diesel, there will be enough demand for tenants to be on these High Street locations, "said Mr. Harrison.

Tightening, if any, may occur later in the term of BP's 20-year leases.

Loading

Professor Michael Brear, director of the Melbourne Energy Institute at the University of Melbourne, believes that mandatory greenhouse gas emission standards in Australia are inevitable.

Around the world, around 80% of all new cars sold are already subject to some sort of mandatory fuel consumption or greenhouse gas emission standard. Australia is a foreign country with no similar regulatory requirements.

"Vehicle regulation for greenhouse gas emissions is a matter of time if we think climate change is real. It is not politically without challenges, and we have seen this in part during the last election campaign, but that will have to happen, "he said. .

"Do I see a credible probability that Australian consumption of liquid fuel will drop dramatically over the next 20 years? Yes. And that should, if we are looking for a serious reduction. Chain."

Fund manager Chris Brockett, whose APN Convenience Retail REIT has 68 service stations, says the impact of electric vehicles is still too far in the future to have a significant impact.

Most gas stations are located on land that is not worth a lot of money. It’s only value because it’s on land that has a long term lease

APN Convenience Retail Fund Manager Chris Brockett

Aside from two sites involved in the Queensland government's efforts to deploy electric charging stations between Brisbane and Toowoomba, most tenants on APN properties did not install electrification points, a- he declared.

Instead, fuel operators focused on the sustainability of their stores by improving their retail offerings.

"What we generally find among all tenants – BP, Caltex and Shell – is that they are trying to make more profit from store sales rather than fuel sales," he said. he declares.

Institutional owners crammed into gas stations have focused only on the duration and income of their real estate leases, said a leading industry analyst, who declined to be named.

"I don't think they really took it into account (electrification)," he said.

"Most gas stations are located on land that is not worth a lot of money. This is only value because it is on land that has a long-term lease ", did he declare.

This is not an opinion supported by Mr. Harrison.

"We think these are fantastic real estate. We think that the value of land will increase at a much faster rate than inflation and, therefore, by the end of the 20 years it will be land banks with income, "he said.

Loading

Professor Brear said that carpooling, investment in public transportation, regulation and innovations in personal mobility space, would all contribute to significant changes in vehicle use during of the next 20 years.

But at the end of the day: "If you want to cut emissions, no matter how you do it, it must mean selling less gasoline and diesel."

Editor-in-chief of The Age and BusinessDay for theage.com.au, smh.com.au, watoday.com.au and brisbanetimes.com.au of Fairfax.

Most seen in business

Loading