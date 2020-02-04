Investors are rushing to Downplay Ties to Shadow, the company behind Iowa Caucus Clusterfuck

Hours after a debacle that disrupted the Iowa Democratic presidential caucuses on Monday, investors invested in a company to submit votes via a new mobile app to distance themselves from the company in the midst of chaos, by traversing digital paths that publicly connect with the company.

The chaos in Iowa on Monday night cast a microscope on one of the youngest and fastest rising digital stars of the Democratic Party, Tara McGowan, who raises serious questions – and some conspiracy theories – about the constellation of advocacy, technology and quasi-news organizations she has built .

“It’s a fake pattern until you make it,” said a top McGowan Democratic employee and her company, ACRONYM. “You talk a big game and then kind of hope it comes true.”

Monday all eyes turned to one company in McGowan’s portfolio, Shadow Inc., because seats in Iowa reported serious shortcomings with the app it had developed in the mood. When complaints about the app arrived on Monday, McGowan, the CEO of Shadow Investor ACRONYM, contacted Twitter to describe her group as an investor.

Not long ago, however, the ACRONYM website described the relationship with Shadow in different terms. The supplier of digital, data and text messages “will exist under the umbrella of ACRONYM,” wrote Gerard Neimera, CEO of Shadow, in a blog post from January 2019 announcing the group’s investment.

McGowan himself said that ACRONYM had “taken over” the GroundBase company, which Neimera had used to develop the underlying technology of Shadow. From Sunday the ACRONYM website boasted that it had launched ‘Shadow’. On Tuesday, that language was changed to say that it had ‘invested’ in ‘the company’.

When Shadow filed recording paper in Colorado in September, it listed its mailing address as ACRONYM’s DCC headquarters. And on the day ACRONYM announced its investment in Shadow, McGowan excitedly tweeted a photo of the company’s staff with the title: “Meet the Shadow Team.”

On Tuesday morning, Neimera’s blog post was no longer available on the ACRONYM website. Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, GroundBase was also removed from a list of portfolio companies on the website of Higher Ground Labs, an early GroundBase investor.

The rapid attempts to create distance came in the midst of intense and growing criticism directed at Shadow and ACRONYM, who did not respond to detailed list questions for this story, in the wake of Monday’s hectic Iowa caucuses. Democrats in Iowa made a statement Monday night denying that the Shadow app – designed as a way to report caucus results – had crashed or failed. But some of the district’s seats said they had trouble making the technology work as designed. Some gave up completely.

That hiccup quickly caught the eye of conspiracy theorists who noted that Shadow received tens of thousands of dollars last year from the presidential campaigns of Democrats Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg. Those payments were just for using the company’s SMS technology. Indeed, a Democratic employee of a campaign who used Shadow said they had done this for peer-to-peer texting, with the aim of getting $ 1 donations to help their candidate reach the donor threshold to qualify. come for Democratic debates.

“Our campaign used Shadow only once and on a very small scale to send text messages to voters about our campaign kick-off in Philadelphia,” said a Biden assistant. “Our IT team has expressed concern about this cyber security checklist, so we refused to use it again.”

But that statement was not enough to dampen questions about an alleged conflict of interest: above all, why was a company that received money from two of Iowa’s biggest contenders for all votes? As Bernie Sanders Shaun King breathlessly – and doubtfully – put it: “Pete’s team funded the company that built the failed election app in Iowa.” ‘Shadow’s app.

The allegations were outside the target, but they were also widespread. And the shadow accusations quickly led to a series of larger questions about ACRONYM itself: what exactly did the company do with all its time and money?

McGowan is an experienced digital operator. She has worked for prominent democrats, including Barack Obama and Tom Steyer, and for the super-large PAC Priorities USA. She founded ACRONYM in 2017 and is set to become the largest player in democratic digital politics: in November she announced plans to drop $ 75 million in anti-Trump ads before the 2020 elections.

ACRONYM and a constellation of affiliated organizations – political action committee PACRONYM, consulting firm Lockwood Strategy and a network of apparently independent digital news channels – have been rising to the heights of Democratic digital politics since its inception. They have made huge investments from big names in Silicon Valley. And since the 2016 presidential campaign, they have been announced as the antidote to perceived Republican digital dominance.

But by trying to take on such a wide range of digital political roles, ACRONYM is also involved in roles that seem to be in conflict: not just a political seller and voting tabulator, but also apparently an independent media magnate and democratic activist.

Such conflicts have been clearly demonstrated by ACRONYM’s support for a handful of state-specific media organs billed as editorially independent journalistic outfits. By investing in an entity called Courier Newsroom, the McGowan group has established such outlets in the major states of Wisconsin, Virginia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. The left-leaning consulting firm, Lockwood Strategy, in turn, assisted staff in building up points of sale, and in at least one case, Lockwood was on the payroll of the Virginia Democratic Party as an ACRONYM-backed outlet that offered state candidates for 2019 stated.

In other words, one McGowan company received a salary from the party, while another picked up news content and boosted the prospects for elections.

More recently, Lockwood and ACRONYM collaborated with a Democratic dark money group called House Majority Forward to test Democratic messages in ten competitive House races, according to documents posted on an obscure section of the HMF website. The test campaign gauged voters’ responses to digital and direct mail ads with important issues such as drug prices and corruption in Washington.

The test campaign ran from the end of November to the beginning of December. Shortly thereafter, Courier began to show Facebook ads that the Democrats supported in many of those same House races, including representatives Elissa Slotkin, Lauren Underwood, Gil Cisneros, Antonio Delgado and Tom Malinowski. And those ads reflected the messages that ACRONYM and HMF had tested.

Creative digital strategies such as its news companies have provided ACRONYM with a fair amount of reporting, much flattering. But others in the Democratic digital space say that the attention the group has received is exaggerated or unjustified.

A top Democratic official noted that ACRONYM had publicly reported that they were launching $ 1 million in impeachment-related ads. But from January 29, Advertising Analytics had shown that they had only spent $ 186,000, while their affiliated PACronym had spent $ 38,000.

Party officials became even more unbelieving and bewildered by the work of Shadow. The company had just scored the contract a few months ago to build the app and for a meager $ 60,000. And there were no indications that it had institutional capacity to get the job done. A Democratic official who was working on the attempt to rebuild the Obamacare website after it had famously failed at the launch, recalled feeling sick about reading those plans when they were announced. For a successful operation, Shadow would have had to run a dry run during an earlier election cycle, or at least be a spot provider to explain and mitigate human error.

“I remember seeing them say we decided to do an app and I thought,” Wow, that’s a terrible idea, “the employee said.

From now on, the Nevada Democratic Party is scheduled to use the Shadow app for its own caucuses on February 222 and the Wisconsin Democratic Party has also used Shadow as a vendor, although for texting services. By Tuesday afternoon, the Nevada Democratic Party had made a statement that it would not use the same app or seller.

