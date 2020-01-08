Investment in cloud and AI is increasing in Brazil

Loading...

According to a new study, cloud computing and artificial intelligence will be the main focus areas when it comes to investment in technology in Brazil in 2020.

The study published by technology company CI&T and Opinion Box with 500 Brazilian decision makers between November and December 2019 showed that 46.1% of executives will invest in the cloud, while 45.6% will invest resources in artificial intelligence projects.

Process automation was another area that was identified as a priority, with seven out of ten respondents planning to invest in that area this year. In addition, the study has shown that 56.2% of executives plan to invest this year in a department dedicated to digital development.

Perceptions about what will stimulate growth in a general sense were roughly in line with the investment plans of the respondents. According to the study, 56.8% of respondents believe that cloud will be the main driver for business growth in 2020, while projects on the Internet of Things are mentioned by 49.2% of those surveyed.

In addition to these two technologies, the application of artificial intelligence (47.5%) and virtual assistants (41.1%) were also mentioned as innovations that are crucial for business success.

Data privacy and security is another area highlighted in the survey: around 75.8% of decision makers surveyed said they expect their companies to be affected by the introduction of data protection rules in Brazil next August.

The Agenda 2020 study by Deloitte suggests that Brazilian companies will focus on investment in new technologies and staff training as key priorities for 2020.

According to the consultancy’s annual survey, 74% of Brazilian companies surveyed this year will invest in new technologies, as well as education and training of their staff (73%), regardless of macroeconomic conditions.