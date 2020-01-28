Investigators are investigating whether the foggy conditions contributed to the Kobe Bryant crash

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

(CNN) – Millions of people have never met him, but the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and eight others has left a country in mourning.

The 41-year-old NBA legend died on a Sunday morning helicopter crash in fog in Calabasas, California. Visibility was so poor on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles police had dropped off their helicopters, spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

The helicopter crashed against a slope and killed everyone on board. However, the official cause of the crash is not known.

While fans around the world are struggling with Bryant’s death, investigators are trying to find clues under difficult conditions.

“It’s sort of a logistical nightmare because the crash site itself isn’t easily accessible,” said Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff.

The attempt to recover the victims’ bodies has begun, but it could take a few days, said Jonathan Lucas, chief medical officer of the Los Angeles District, “given the site and the condition of the site.”

“We are doing everything we can to confirm identification and close the families affected.”

Bryant traveled to a basketball game with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was due to play on Sunday afternoon.

Also on board were John Altobelli, baseball coach at Orange Coast College (OCC), his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother told CNN. Alyssa was Gianna’s teammate, said OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa.

Altobelli would routinely travel to play with his daughter, said La Ruffa.

“We have lost a member of our OCC family and our hearts are broken,” said OCC President Angelica Suarez in a statement. “Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a huge loss for our campus community.”

The victim also included Christina Mauser, a deputy basketball coach for girls at a private school in Corona del Mar, California.

“My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today,” her husband Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office is working with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the cause of the crash.

Foggy conditions on the morning of the crash

The crash occurred in foggy and cloudy conditions with extremely low visibility, said CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Images taken shortly after the crash showed fog in the area.

Los Angeles County Fire Department chief Tony Imbrenda said he did not immediately know if the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter was emitting an emergency signal.

“People who saw the plane said it fell at a fairly high speed and hit the ground on the slope,” he told reporters.

Sikorsky, the helicopter manufacturer, expressed his condolences in a tweet on Sunday.

“We extend our sincere condolences to everyone affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California,” the tweet said. “We have been in contact with the NTSB and are ready to provide help and support to the investigative authorities and our customers. Security is our top priority. If the investigation reveals any actionable insights, we will inform our S-76 customers.”

The aircraft was built in 1991 according to the FAA and was owned by Island Express Holding Corp. registered.

Calls to Island Express were not answered on Sunday.

A nation in shock and sadness

Meanwhile, heartbreaking fans flock to the site’s surroundings, conveying their condolences on social media, and paying tribute to Bryant, who made history for the first time when he became the youngest player in NBA history.

At the press conference on Sunday, Villanueva said that officials had to be used to keep the crowd away from the community near the crash site.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia and quickly became one of the greatest basketball champions. He played his entire professional career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships before retiring in April 2016 after scoring 60 points in his last game.

Former Lakers coach Phil Jackson called the player a “chosen one – something special for many people in many ways”.

“Our relationship as a coach / player has exceeded the norm. He has crossed the veil,” said Jackson.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters, the youngest of whom was born in June.

