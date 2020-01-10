Loading...

The CFL collective agreement 2019-2021 first became public on January 7, 2020.

The CBA, which the league and players have agreed on, was released by Calgary Sun / Herald reporter Daniel Austin and 3DownNation. A copy of the comprehensive document is available. For the analysis, we rely on a comparison with the previous CBA 2014-2018, which can be found on the website CFLdb.ca.

If you are interested in a memo of the most important changes in the CBA without context, the CFLPA sent it to its players by listing the differences without giving the previous text or the consequences for each change. In parallel with my exam, I found that this memo contains the most interesting changes. However, prior knowledge of the previous CBA is required to assess the impact of the changes.

What follows here is my guess as to how the CBA is interpreted and how it affects the future season. It is important to note that some specific issues that are being discussed, such as “nationalized Americans”, the NFL option year, and two particular quarterbacks, are still uncertain for CFL managers like Kyle Walters. Some of my guesses will probably be wrong, but hopefully the material will make an interesting exploration.

Article 3 – Standard player contract

Subject to Section 9.02, a non-veteran signs a C.F.L. Standard player contract or roster contract with a member club (hereinafter referred to as the “first contract”), the member club must give the player a one-year C.F.L. Standard player contract with extension option. For clarity, a player’s “first contract” means any contract that was signed before reaching veteran status. In addition, as part of a player’s first contract, a member club is still free to offer the player alternatives to a one-year C.F.L. Standard player contract with renewal option for one (1) year. These alternatives could include multiple one-year contracts for three (3) years or more without an option year.

The only change in this section was the removal of a restriction from the previous CBA that did not allow an option years after the first contracts.

I would speculate that there were cases where the players had technically qualified as a post-first contract but otherwise had no more than a few games of CFL experience. The team likely wanted the option to submit more than one or more annual contracts and still wanted the option to submit one plus one annual contract.

Section 3.08 Two-way contract

As of 2020, all standard player contracts will include both an active roster salary and a practice roster salary (two way contract). When the contract is signed, the amounts must be entered for both categories and sent to the C.F.L. be registered. (and can be negotiated).

This provision to register SPC as both an active roster and a practice roster allows teams to move players between rosters without having to register each contract with the league each time.

Below this section, there are a number of rules that define the player’s rights to move between the two. The most important seems to be:

When players are removed from the active roster to switch to the training roster, they indicate that they are aware of this and have 24 hours to either switch to the training roster or find an active roster job with another team , The teams can still try to claim another team practice player. The original team has 24 hours to activate the player for the next game for Active Roster, or the player switches to the other team and is guaranteed a game check.

This reduces the need for CFL-GMs to repeatedly negotiate with players who alternate between the two rosters. I would speculate that it is possible that a player who has had one or two active gaming experiences in the past may have requested a better practice offer. However, the rules still provide for the player’s right to switch to another team if that team so wishes.

Article 6: Practice times

Section 6.01.5 Training camp period

In the case of the C.F.L. decides to start the Gray Cup game earlier, the C.F.L. the C.F.L.P.A. with a one-year notice of such a change, the training camp period may begin before May 1 of this year, provided all other conditions in this article 6 are met. The parties have agreed that the provision of the Key Schedule Dates document, which was made available to the Union on April 29, 2019, will meet the termination obligation in this article for the seasons 2020, 2021 and 2022.

For the next three years, CFL has provided the opportunity to raise the Gray Cup. For this reason, the CFLPA had to be made aware that the data for the training camp would shift over the course of the season.

6.02.7 Outside the storage period

No contact practices may be performed during the period outside of the camp, with the following exceptions:

Injured players: when returning from an injury … (as required) Player development: players who have roster agreements … (limited) QBs, long snappers, kickers and punters can wear shoulder pads at their own discretion during training to perform their special tasks.

The 2014 agreement enabled contact training with equipment in a regular week during the CFL season. New agreement has no contact practices (in pads). However, there is a deviation from the rule that allows players to wear pads for functional reasons to maintain the feel of the game in practice.

Section 6.04 Voluntary training out of season

THIS ARTICLE DOES NOT APPLY FOR THE DURATION OF THIS COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT.

6.04.1 Each member club may complete voluntary off-season training before the start of the training camp period

Mini-camps are out of season. Attempts to find players continue, but NFL-like OTAs (organized team activities) have been removed from the board.

Article 9: minimum compensation

For 2020 and 2021, the minimum basic remuneration for global classified players is $ 54,000 and for American and national players is $ 65,000 (this is the basic salary and excludes all contributions to the season preparation (camp), play-off remuneration, contributions to club pension and any subsequent payments). If a player is supposed to make less than the minimum, their club automatically increases their payout to the minimum.

The minimum base salary was $ 54,000 in 2018. Therefore, the basic salary for players remained unchanged in 2019. This year, however, the base salary will increase by $ 11,000 to $ 65,000, meaning that players will earn 120 percent of the previous base salary. However, global players remain at the previous base number of $ 54,000.

This could have a significant impact on the team salary caps for 2020. One reason why Bo Levi revised his contract and moved the money for 2020 to Stampeders’ unused cap range for 2019 was because the CFL salary cap did not rise as expected.

The increase in the minimum contract for players left less room for the team to sign substitutes like Tre Roberson or Reggie Begelton. Bo Levi’s recent operation and uncertainty about the start of the season is also a reason why the team would like a smaller goal if they miss a few games to start the season before they activate it.

A team like the B.C. Lions with a large-cap quarterback – Mike Reilly – didn’t seem to be taking advantage of the same restructuring opportunities as the Stampeders. The Leos may have less space than last year as the cost of the cheapest option increased by 120 percent in each position.

Section 9.02 Term of the first contracts (from 2020)

All nationals must sign at least a 2 + 1 initial contract and adhere to the salary structure below (this deadline does not apply to nationals who signed contracts signed in 2019):

The grid divides the players according to rounds: first / second, third / fourth and fifth or higher and UFDA (undrafted free agents) are grouped together. All players earn $ 65,000 in the first and second years and can negotiate between $ 65,000 and $ 71,500 for their third year of options.

All players can earn bonus money based on snaps (up to?) Of $ 7,500 per year. No other bonuses are allowed. Each of the three groups has a different maximum signing bonus and a different amount of housing, starting at $ 7,500 and falling to $ 5,000 and $ 2,500 for the other two groups.

This strict restriction on draft picks follows what the NFL and other sports have been doing recently to limit draft pick negotiations and agent powers. Holdouts observed in previous years are also likely to be less common.

The upper limit for the first total selection amounts seems to be $ 80,000 and this is not all guaranteed unless the catch has been reached. For comparison: in the past few years, the first picks have been signed for almost $ 100,000. In 2015, Alex Mateas received $ 80,000 guaranteed, 2016 Josiah St. John $ 77,000 guaranteed, 2017 Faith Ekakitie guaranteed $ 88,000 and 2018 second choice Trey Rutherford reportedly near Akakitie.

The teams paused and even reversed the increased cost of making a CFL high. There have been discussions that multiple high-capacity picks in the CFL pose a risk due to the cost of keeping them before it has been proven that they will become productive CFL players.

The use of the term option year follows that of standard player contracts, which for me would mean that this is a team option year. That would mean that players may not be able to sign two-year contracts, as the recent draft picks seem to have negotiated. Tunde Adeleke apparently had a two-year contract after he left Calgary for Hamilton last year after playing with his draft team for only two years.

All global players must sign a first contract with at least 2 + 1 (option).

All American players must sign a first contract of at least 1 + 1 (option).

Note: No restrictions on bonus payments to global or American players.

Global players have to sign 2 + 1 contracts, but have no bonus restrictions (although they have a lower minimum basic salary). American players have the higher minimum base pay for 2020, no restrictions on bonuses, and only have to sign a 1 + 1 deal.

Article 14: rules and regulations

6. The following players are considered national players:

2019 – A U.S. or global player who is eligible for Draft 2021 at the earliest and has played and graduated from a U.S. sports institution for at least three (3) years.

There is some uncertainty regarding the USports rule as to whether the player must be active for the three years or have active statistics in the three years. Graduating with a degree is also an interesting decision because design eligibility may be too late for people who meet the April graduation requirements in Canada for a May draft.

A fifth-year player this year like Dino’s outstanding defender Sterling Taylor may be a strange man who doesn’t follow this rule. He is in the squad from 2017 to 2019, but only has statistics for the past two years. At the same time, his U.S. sports eligibility ended in 2019. It is unclear whether he would be eligible under the game year rule or whether he could wait until 2021 to try to sign up for the draft.

In Canada West, Regina Ram’s kicker Aldo Galvan and UBC’s attacking lineman Diego Alatorre from Mexico are two players who want to use this rule in the coming years.

2020 – In addition to the 2019 change, the following will take effect the day before the training camp begins in 2020: An American player who is on a list with the same CFL team after three (3) consecutive years or four (4) years in the CFL. These players only refer to the starting quota and not to the roster distribution.

This rule set will be applied later in the CBA when roster and starter are applied to the game.

7. The following players are considered American players:

(a) A player other than a national player or a global player.

8. The following players are classified as global players:

(a) Any player who is not a Canadian or American citizen and has not resided in Canada for five (5) years before the age of eighteen (18) or who does not qualify as National in any other way.

It is also agreed that wherever the word international is used in the C.F.L. The constitution, statutes and regulations are read as “American”.

The CBA has shifted terminology from international to American. Global players are simply not Americans or CFL national.

Article 23: Roster size

For the seasons 2020 and 2021, the active squad size of each member club in the C.F.L. In the regular season, the playoff and gray cup games must consist of a minimum of forty-four (44) and a maximum of forty-five (45) players.

Note here that the maximum squad size in the 2014 CBA was 44 and that it rose to 45 in 2019 in the first year of the CBA, with the requirement that a player be under a global label.

During the 2020 and 2021 seasons, no more than twenty (20) American players may be present, including four (4) designated American players, and regular season quarterbacks, playoffs, and gray are not included in each member club’s active list. Games.

This remains the same as the previous CBA. Technically, there is no change for “counted” American players under the new CBA. Remember that quarterbacks are not counted among the roster ratio numbers.

For the 2020 and 2021 seasons, each member club must have two (2) players on its active list who are considered global players for each regular season, playoff and Gray Cup games.

The number of global players increases by one. However, the size of the active roster remains unchanged. This will have practical consequences for American players, technically the maximum of 20 Americans remain unchanged.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, each member club must wear at least two (2) quarterbacks for each regular season, playoff and Gray Cup games.

That is a change. In the CBA 2014 and 2019 there were (3) quarterbacks. This is a minimum. This statement itself does not mean that teams cannot put on three-quarter backpacks. However, this means that the teams have to dress in pairs and remember that these two teams are limited in the soccer activities they can participate in during a game.

(1) Each member club draws up its active list according to a schedule set by the Board of Directors at:

A maximum of 45 players, including 2 players to be identified as quarterbacks and 43 other players, of whom no more than 20 may be Americans

Again, this seems to indicate that the roster limit is still 45. Two players will be quarterbacks, which means that they do not count towards the ratio limits, but are also limited in their possibilities on the field. Also that at most 20 of the remaining 45 Americans can be.

5. A member club may dress for a regular season or playoff game or a league championship game from its active list in accordance with paragraph 1. Players identified as quarterbacks may alternate at the quarterback position during the game. It is strictly and under no circumstances permitted to enter the game in any other position. For the purposes of this paragraph, the tasks of the quarterback position may include stabbing, placing, kicking or holding the ball for the kicker when attempting a conversion or goal scoring. A national quarterback is considered to be one of the beginning international players of a club as long as it remains in the quarterback position on the field. When the member club fills out its full quota of American players, four players are referred to as Americans and special team players who are only allowed to enter the game in a different position if another American player has to leave the game for this game.

This statement remains the same, except that a national quarterback counts as a national starter if he appears as a quarterback. For example, this would allow teams to replace a national recipient or other position for an American offensive linemen if it is not far enough away, or in a different package with another American recipient.

This statement is also likely to lead to GM uncertainty about the two-quarterback rule. You may find that the CFL quarterback is a set position that limits game day participation. At the same time, the roster constraints showed that only two specific quarterbacks are disregarded when considering relationships.

Unless the league states in the future that the rules won’t prevent you from attracting a third quarterback. Only you have to have two. That is, if you attract a third quarterback, that quarterback, if American, is one of your 20 Americans. Given that most teams used this position for American backup quarterbacks, you’ll need to remove an American from another position if you want to maximize your 20 Americans on the active list. The person left to fill this position is the added global player.

However, what I do see is an opportunity for national quarterbacks. If your third quarterback is a national, you still have 20 American positions available, as you did for Americans in 2019. You would instead lose a deep national position to a global player if you maximized your Americans on the active list. However, this national quarterback would also be considered a starter if they entered the game.

Teams are authorized to designate a maximum of three (3) players per game as national starters who have become national players due to the changed definition of national players, i.e. H. Americans with the same C.F.L. have played. Team for three (3) consecutive years or the four (4) years in the C.F.L. These three (3) players apply only to the starting quota and not to the roster distribution.

In the event of a game injury to any of the club’s ten (10) National Starters, the injured players may be replaced by a National or other American on the list who qualifies according to the definition of National changed above.

We are finally returning to the nationalized American complication. The simple idea is that the number of national match days increases to 10. Of these, originally declared as started, a maximum of 3 Americans can be nationalized. If one of these ten people is injured during the game, they can be replaced by nationals or other nationalized Americans.

The gap that is often discussed here is that teams have to injure national starters to be replaced by a nationalized American. A danger to this strategy is that American players who qualify are likely to sign a second contract with the league, which means they don’t have a cheap replacement to carry. The nationals who replace them may become cheaper under this rule, but their own contracts are likely to benefit from it under this rule.

At the same time, CFL veterans aged four and over begin the contract guarantee from the 11th matchday of the season. As a result, there are some seasonal monetary restrictions that prevent this rule from being applied from the start.

The league has not yet shown how injury tracking will work. For certain American players, the player they are replacing is not allowed to re-enter the game. Similar penalties for replacing national players would make it inaffordable to play small players in-game just to replace a national starter with a nationalized American. I would also suspect that the league will oversee the application of this rule and that teams who expect to consistently use this rule will face a penalty.

Article 30: Recognition of economic conditions

Section 30.01 Salary Expenditures Cap

2019 – $ 5,250,000.00

2020 – $ 5,300,000.00

2021 – $ 5,350,000.00

The cap increases, as in the previous agreement, $ 50,000 year-over-year. However, there are two ways to increase the cap based on these numbers.

A. C.F.L. 2.0 (no TSN / ESPN) broadcast revenue (20% of total revenue)

B. Payment of the TSN assessment fee (20% of the total)

The consequence of these two escalators is interesting, but not sufficiently reported. 2017 reports showed that the maximum wage cap that teams would be penalized for was exactly the same as that set out in Article 30 in 2017-2018. However, reports indicate that the 2019 ceiling could have been $ 5.7 million, which would likely suggest that these escalators raised the ceiling by $ 450,000. However, I have found no significant coverage of the CFL cap for 2019 or 2020. The league’s compliance check will probably not be released until spring.

Article 36: National Football League

Section 36.01

A player who has a C.F.L. A standard player contract with a member club can be an N.F.L. Standard player contract with a National Football League member club (hereinafter referred to as the “N.F.L. Club”) from the date following the day the C.F.L. The season ends for the player until his contract expires or the second Tuesday in February the following season, whichever is earlier. provided that the player enters or has exercised his or her option year in the year after the end of the season and his contract ends on the second Tuesday in February of the year following the end of the season.

In the event that the N.F.L. Club ends the N.F.L. Standard player contract and the C.F.L. The standard player contract has not expired. The C.F.L. The standard player contract and any renewal between the player and the member club will take effect and remain in effect until its expiration date, and all services in accordance with the C.F.L. Standard player contract and collective agreement remain in effect.

From 2020, all players who have signed a contract, regardless of the contract duration at the end of each season, are entitled to the NFL options window described here. This proposed clause is subject to the approval of the NFL.

The report is that the NFL effectively said no to this agreement. Part of the problem between the leagues seems to be the language in which only standard NFL player contracts lead to the release of CFL players. These differ from the NFL exercise plans. It is believed that the NFL / NFLPA does not allow players to try with such a limitation.

CFL teams have followed previous practices and continued to release free agent players in 2020 to train. However, the CFL has informed the teams that players may not train in the NFL in the option year. This forced the bombers to release defender Jonathan Kongbo, who had agreed to sign only based on availability during the option year, and the Stampeders, to release defender Tre Roberson, who had a similar understanding when he signed with the team.

This leads to a disadvantage for both teams, as both players will return to CFL in 2020 and Bombers and Stampeders will negotiate with these players as free agents with the rest of the league at eye level.

Section 34.24 Additions

Every team in the C.F.L. will provide their players with appropriate NSF, Informed Choice or GMP certified supplements free of charge. The list of supplements is drawn up by mutual agreement on the basis of professional advice. Until approved by the C.F.L.P.A., the C.F.L. will also be able to offer supplements with the Informed Sport label. It is agreed that no nutritional supplements are guaranteed to be free of banned substances and that the athletes remain solely responsible for the nutritional supplements they have chosen and the effects that result from an adverse analysis result.

This section was not in the 2014 CBA, but it was likely a change that was agreed under the newer drug testing policy before the new 2019 CBA was agreed.