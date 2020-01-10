Investigation of the crash of Ukraine Airlines outside Tehran | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Also, the crashing country is usually invited to participate, said Daniel Adjekum, an assistant professor of aviation at the University of North Dakota.

The Transport Safety Board of Canada said in a statement that it has an expert who will review the factual information released by the Iranians and will follow the progress of the investigation “on the basis of fatalities for Canadian citizens.”

The host country can also turn to Interpol for assistance in identifying victims, including assistance from the RCMP. In a statement on Wednesday, the Mounties said they coordinate the help of military, forensic dentists (experts in identifying people through teeth) and provincial pathologists. The RCMP said that such a request for help has not yet arrived.

When a plane from Malaysian Airlines crashed over Ukraine in 2014 and flew from the Netherlands to Malaysia, the safety authorities from the Netherlands led the investigation; more than two-thirds of the passengers were Dutch.

What are the first steps in an investigation?

Investigators collect aircraft pieces, interview as many people as possible – including witnesses, air traffic controllers and any survivors – and collect evidence, including information from air traffic controllers. They will also map the crash site to determine details about the impact.

Documents are also collected by other countries involved, including those related to pilot training and maintenance logs.

For example, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a guideline in October 2019 that airlines need to inspect the 737-800, including 737 models, for cracks. Adjekum said investigators would look at how Ukraine International Airlines responded to this issue to see if there are indications.

But he warns about drawing conclusions about what the plane crashed: “You don’t want to speculate. You want to be guided by the evidence.”

What about the “black boxes”?

The flight data and voice recorders, also called ‘black boxes’ (although they are orange), record the sounds of the voices, alarms and engines of the pilots that can give investigators directions about what happened. The recorders also keep track of external factors such as the weather.

Dunn said it may take days to find the recorders, depending on the wreckage, although the Iranian authorities said they had quickly found those of the Ukrainian aircraft.

Dunn said the recorders are being forwarded to an independent authority, such as the Transportation Safety Board in Canada, which Dunn said is one of the best laboratories in the world to do the job. The idea of ​​sharing the work is to “get as much information as possible and as many causal factors as we can, because that’s how we prevent it from happening again,” she said.

Others with a well-known reputation are the French and the Americans, but sending the recorders to the US can be politically problematic with high tensions between Washington and Tehran; Iran says it won’t do that. Similarly, it can be difficult to have American crash investigators in Tehran.

But Dunn and others said it is likely that Iranian investigators are turning to the help of outsiders.

Is there a role for Canada here?

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has offered Canada’s technical expertise, and this country may be asked to rate the recorders as a third party, said Elaine Parker, vice president of the Canadian Society of Air Safety Investigators. With such an attitude, Boeing could also be involved in analyzing data because researchers want the company’s expertise, she said.

Boeing is an important American defense contractor, which could hamper Iran’s willingness to cooperate with it as a manufacturer of the crashed aircraft.

What else can researchers do behind the scenes?

Parker said that one thing researchers are trying to do is slow things down so that nobody gets hurt to the crash site and the scene is saved. Slowing things down is crucial because of the call from the public and politicians after a high-profile crash, she said.

“Everyone wants an answer right away. I know they won’t get them, “Parker said, placing himself in the position of a researcher who went to work.

“The politicians say what they say because this is not their field. I know they’re going to say things that won’t be accurate, so I’m going to set up briefings for them, I’m going to set up briefings for the media. “

How long do investigations take?

It may take weeks, months or years for the details of what brought the plane down to be learned, if they are taught at all. However, a final report is normally expected after two years.

“Aviation is a complex system and complex systems don’t fail because of one thing,” Parker said.

Adjekum noted that if the plane crashed for nasty reasons such as sabotage or a bomb, a criminal investigation would start with prosecutors and other law enforcement officers involved.

The investigation into the crash of Malaysian Airlines in Ukraine took about two months to prepare a preliminary report and 15 months to come to a definitive conclusion that the plane was shot down by a rocket.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Jordan Press, The Canadian Press