Investigation into the death of a man who killed Jastine Valdez is reopening

The investigation was resumed when 24-year-old student Jastine Valdez was kidnapped and killed in May 2018.

Ms. Valdez was kidnapped after getting off a bus in Enniskerry, Wicklow on May 19, 2018.

Bray’s Mark Hennessy packed her and put her in his car – she later died of suffocation.

Hennessy, 40, was shot by Gardaí on May 20, and Ms. Valdez’s body was found the next day in Rathmichael, Co Dublin.

Last year the jury contributed Investigation by Jastine Valdez returned a verdict of illegal murder.

Meanwhile, the investigation into Mark Hennessy’s death has resumed today.

Various CCTV recordings were shown to the jury, including clips of his car that followed the bus on which Jastine was driving.

A statement from Mark Hennessy’s wife was read out to the jury, saying that she spoke to him at 8 a.m. the next morning after he hadn’t come home.

He told her he slept by the sea and said “I’m not coming home. I’m sorry I love you.”

A civil protection volunteer told the investigation that he had seen a Garda shoot Hennessy while he was in his car.

James Magee said he saw a blade in Mark Hennessy’s hand and saw him hurt himself.

The jury heard that he then saw Hennessy reach for something in his car before the Garda fired a shot through the vehicle window.

He told the investigation that he had seen the Garda return to his car to get his medical equipment and put his gun on the floor.

The Garda that Hennessy shot is not charged, while the names of the officers involved in his death are not released.

Reporting by Shane Beatty

Main picture: File photo by Jastine Valdez