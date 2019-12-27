Investigation into Northwood's virus-infected computer network is ongoing – Halifax

Loading...

Published on December 27, 2019 at 2:59 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

An investigation is underway after a sophisticated virus struck a Halifax retirement home computer network.

According to a press release, the Northwood retirement home separated all affected systems before the virus could spread.

Northwood's community assistant, Alyson Estey, gives no indication that personal or private health information has been accessed.

READ MORE: Stop shutting down the network at St. FX, which surprises the cyber security expert

Janet Simm, President and CEO of Northwood, says they are "extremely serious" with the matter.

"We work closely with a number of our partners, including the Nova Scotia Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and cyber security experts," said Simm.

"The matter has been reported to the police and is currently under investigation."

Tweet this

The story continues under the advertisement

3:24

Cyberattack threatens data from 15 million LifeLabs customers

Cyberattack threatens data from 15 million LifeLabs customers

According to Northwood, employees are now manually running processes due to the shutdown of multiple computer systems, causing problems when planning home care.

“Customer care and security remain our top priorities,” says Janet Simm. "We prioritize our home care customers to ensure that there is minimal disruption."

Northwood says they will post updates as they become available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR