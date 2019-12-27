Investigation into a cause of derailment of 21 cars near Medicine Bow

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – An eastbound Union Pacific train derailed at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, west of Medicine Bow.

According to a UP spokesperson, 21 cars carrying mixed goods have derailed near County Road 115.

"No hazardous materials have been involved and no injuries have been reported," UP Corporate Communications & Media Relations senior director Kristen South said on Friday.

The article continues below …

She added that the cause of the derailment is still under investigation.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Thursday that it had been informed of the incident. Since no injuries were reported, the CCHF said there was no further information on the incident.

"The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) is aware of the Union Pacific Railroad train derailment that occurred near Medicine Bow and is monitoring railway response, recovery and restoration activities services, "said a FRA spokesperson in an email. "No injuries have been reported and, to date, no official FRA investigation is planned."

If the track and equipment damage resulting from the derailment exceeds $ 10,700, Union Pacific will have to submit a report by the end of January.

FRA indicates that if such a report is required, it will post it online within 90 days of validation of the UP report.