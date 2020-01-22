Residents of Belleville will soon have the opportunity to give an overview of how the members of the city council are performing.

Alderman Bill Sandison raised the issue at a recent city council meeting and suggested that Belleville conduct a Council Performance Review Survey.

This would allow and encourage feedback from residents about the individual performance of councilors.

The idea is to help councilors measure the satisfaction of taxpayers with the decisions they make.

Do those decisions correspond to the priorities of the district and city?

Alderman Paul Carr indicated that he preferred district meetings, where he would “get feedback through conversations.”

Mayor Mitch Panciuk said he hoped people would include the offer for public consultation.

Sandison indicated that he would like the survey to have six questions and one commentary.

It would be an annual opportunity for public comment.

The proposal was approved by a recorded vote, with councilors Garnet Thompson, Paul Carr and Chris Malette voting against.

