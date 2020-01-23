Inuit art installation unveiled at the Ottawa hospital

Artist Kaajuk Kablalik poses for a photo on the campus of the Ottawa Hospital General on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

A 17-foot glass and wooden kayak made by Inuit artists now has a permanent place in a waiting room at the main entrance of the Ottawa hospital.

The kayak, called Sivuniksattinu (it means “for our future” in Inuktitut), has colorful oven-shaped glass panels that depict scenes from the life and history of Inuit.

One panel evokes the large-scale slaughter of sled dogs, forcing many Inuit hunters to abandon their traditional lifestyles in the 1950s and 1960s; another panel shows the forced relocation of some Inuit communities.

The glass panels move from “darkness to light”, contributing artist Kaajuk Kablalik explained, and portray happier scenes in front of the kayak, including a whale hunt and a fishing trip.

“It is an educational piece, a work of art at the base, and then it is also our small contribution to the reconciliation for Inuit,” said Kablalik, an artist from Almonte who grew up in Rankin Inlet, in the center of Nunavut.

Katherine Cotton, president of the hospital’s board of directors, called the kayak installation a fascinating and moving work of art “that will help others on their travels.”

The Ottawa Hospital treats patients from 12 communities in the Baffin region of Nunavut, including the capital of the area, Iqaluit. More than 1500 residents of Nunavut were treated in Ottawa last year, many of them for cancer and respiratory diseases.

The city of Ottawa is also home to more than 4,000 residents of Inuit; it is the largest Inuit community south of the Arctic.

Cotton called the kayak installation a symbol of the hospital’s dedication to his Inuit patients. “This installation helps support our Inuit patients in a different way: this installation helps support the spiritual healing that is so important for Inuit culture,” Cotton said.

Kablalik called the hospital the ideal location for the installation. “When you come to the hospital, you usually come across a problem to help you move forward. It is therefore a symbol that fits perfectly. “

The art project was launched through a collaboration between Arts Network Ottawa and Tungasuvvingat Inuit, an Inuit service organization, of which Kablalik is president.

Ottawa glass artist Jennifer Anne Kelly came up with the image after finding a kayak skeleton at a barn sale. She applied for a subsidy for the Neighborhood Arts program and recruited Kablalik for the project. Inuk artists Melissa Attagutsiak and Alexander Angnaluak also contributed to the two-year project, as did the local elder David Erkloo, who helped restore a real Inuit-made, wooden kayak to serve as a frame for the glass panels.

The hospital board offered the group a permanent home for the kayak after learning the project.

In 2013, the Qikiqtani Truth Commission, an initiative of Inuit, published a report investigating events that affected Inuit’s life between 1950 and 1975. The committee investigated the impact of social relocations, murders on sled dogs, residential schools and the forced isolation of tuberculosis. patients in sanatoriums in southern Canada.

In August 2019, the federal government formally apologized to Inuit for the effects of federal policy between 1950 and 1975 in the Baffin region.