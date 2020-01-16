Introducing Ben & Jerry's first new flavor of 2020

We are at the top of the cuff season and look down on the warmer months of scarce clothing and better shades of brown on the horizon. It’s only a matter of weeks before we start showing skin, meeting new people and leaving our home for – I dare say – social purposes.

Ice cream is our best friend when it starts to get dark at 4 p.m. It is the antidote for an anti-climactic mating season. So Ben & Jerry’s works with Netflix to offer you the ultimate companion for all coming nights: Netflix & Chill’d has a peanut butter ice cream base with sweet and salty pretzel ribbons and cool brownie chunks. And yes, there is a vegan version with a non-dairy base of almond milk.

The pints are sold for around $ 4.50 each, where Ben & Jerry’s products are sold. It starts to feel like Netflix has a very clear, if not specific, idea of ​​what its subscribers enjoy while binging on TV shows. Last summer it worked with Baskin Robbins on an ice cream flavor and a seasonal menu with a Stranger Things theme. But something tells us that this sweet and salty selection ticks all the boxes.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Oat milk finally comes to Starbucks

Pink eros? For the spring? groundbreaking

The Smoked Butterscotch Latte Is Back at Starbucks