WOODS CROSS – A man was arrested on Wednesday after police said he had run into traffic and caused an accident, and then made strange comments to the police.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., a 28-year-old man “fled like a deer” in front of a car at Woods Cross, near Redwood Road, diverting the driver from the roadway, onto a sidewalk, through a tree coming to rest in a ditch, “according to a police booking affidavit.

Officers from North Salt Lake and Woods Cross found the man “running in the middle of the road … slowing and diverting the vehicles to avoid hitting him,” said the affidavit.

The police noted that the man had “left for a” race “around 6:15 am without a coat, hat or shorts, when the outside temperature was below 30 degrees.”

According to the affidavit, the man exhibited signs of drug use and displayed “erratic behaviors and could not focus on a subject.” He would ask questions about the officers’ blood types, then change the subject to “karma,” then ask which computer system the officers were using, then comment on the fact that Mother Nature was angry with humans. “

The man was sentenced to Davis County Jail for investigation of several offenses and offenses, including intoxication, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.