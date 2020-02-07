Interviews with the leaders of Ivan’s General Election

Over the past few weeks, various party leaders have joined Ivan in the studio to discuss why their policies meet Ireland’s needs.

You can catch up with interviews with all the guides below.

Socialist leader Roisin Shortall spoke extensively about the party’s four-point plan. Her dismay in Ireland still seemed to focus on the two main parties and she wanted to put more money in people’s pockets.

Greens leader Eamon Ryan discussed his party’s priorities before election day from agriculture to taxation and possible partnerships in a future government.

Brendan Howlin of Labor discussed Labor’s stance on health, housing, planning complaints, hospital care, carbon taxes, and the party’s hopes for the general election.

The discussion of Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonalds with Ivan ranged from crime to housing to her party’s tax plans.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar accompanied Ivan in the studio to discuss the campaign. Topics ranged from Brexit to government housing stock, health spending to infrastructure spending, and Taoiseach commentary on drug use.

Solidarity / People Before Profits co-boss Brid Smith’s spoke to Ivan, he wanted to create a human right, abolish the USC for people under 90,000 euros and raise the minimum wage to the living wage of 15 euros per hour.

Fianna Fáil’s leader Micheál Martin came to Ivan live from Cork to discuss why his party is the best for this job.

