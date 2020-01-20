Interviews with African American voters in Milwaukee

CLOSE

Donna Childs chats with NBC News reporter Dante Chinni on “Meet the Press” for a focus group of five African-American Democratic voters in Milwaukee County on the 2020 presidential race as part of the one-year project from county to county of NBC News. (Photo: Meet the press)

NBC News and “Meet the Press” unveiled the latest “County to County” project last Sunday that put five African-American voters in Milwaukee County in perspective.

The segment included Reverend Donna Childs, Acting Pastor of the Tabernacle Community Baptist Church; Mikel Holt, associate editor of the Milwaukee Community Journal; Ruben Hopkins, founder and managing director of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce; Sherwin Hughes, Executive Director of Leaders for a Better Community Inc .; and Marcelia Nicholson, vice-chair of the Milwaukee County Supervisory Board.

“Meet the Press” has sent reporters to five battlefield states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for a year-long project that will culminate on election day.

The show’s moderator Chuck Todd told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a previous interview that he wanted to take a closer look at Milwaukee County where participation was a predictor of Democrats’ chances in the last election.

NBC News reporter Dante Chinni interviewed voters for Good City Brewing on the east side of Milwaukee. Here are some highlights from their discussion.

Indictment: “A good lesson in civic education”

The group widely agreed that President Donald Trump’s next impeachment trial would not change his mind on the president.

Those who support Trump will continue to do so and it seems unlikely that the Senate will vote to condemn him, they said.

Hughes said it was important to send a message that “things are not going well” and that it was a “good lesson in good citizenship”.

Decrease in diversity in the democratic field

Childs, whose church has held vigil evenings for Democratic debates, said people were excited by the wide range of candidates at the start of the process. Now almost all of the remaining candidates are white.

“At least we had a choice, but now I think our voice has been limited,” said Childs.

Nicholson said the issues were priorities and noted that some of the minority candidates had not talked about progressive causes, such as resolving student debt, prison reform and affordable housing.

“No one is going to vote for you just because they look like you or identify with you,” she said. “They will vote for those who will fight on their behalf.”

Can former vice president Joe Biden excite black voters and bring them to the polls?

Holt said he thought former vice president Joe Biden would be an effective challenger to Trump in the general election.

“I think Biden could be the person,” he said. “When he gets Barack Obama to speak on his behalf, I think it will help.”

He also said, “If you want to engage and excite the black vote, Biden must bring a black running mate.”

Hopkins, CEO of the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, disagreed.

“I think it will depend on who talks about our problems,” he said, saying that there are African Americans in central cities across the country who want to see investment and redevelopment in their neighborhoods.

Another tour of Bernie or a bust?

Hughes said at this point he would likely support Biden, but added that Biden “annoys the progressives”.

“In fact, I’m so nervous that if Biden becomes the candidate, which seems to be the case, there will be a lot of people who will stay at home,” said Hughes.

Nicholson, who supports Senator Bernie Sanders, said she did not think there would be a repeat of “Bernie or bust”, referring to the 2016 election when some Sanders supporters did not vote for Clinton after have won the nomination.

Childs said she had heard people say they would rely on the Democratic candidate. Her plea, she said, remains the same: “Please just vote.”

2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee

All five said it was essential that the economic benefits of the 2020 National Democratic Convention reach the neighborhoods of Milwaukee.

“It is a test for Democrats, but it is also a test for local elected officials,” said Hopkins.

