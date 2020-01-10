Interview with the maker of the High School Musical Series Tim Federle

Loading...

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series close the curtain in season one, and it’s a wild ride. The final, which was broadcast on January 10, is chock full of nostalgia while the students of East High produce their own High School Musical, but it also contains a lot of drama (on and next to the stage). Ricky and Nini profess their love for each other, Gina may return to East High and Big Red and Ashlyn finally solidify their romance.

With all the twists and cliff hangers, we already have many questions about what is to come. Fortunately, the Disney + series has already been updated for season two, so we don’t have to wait too long for answers. In the meantime, we went straight to the source to chat with show runner Tim Federle about everything from the love triangle of Nini / Ricky / Gina to how the second season will work now that it is not going to be High School Musical production.

POPSUGAR: The last two episodes were so nice to see, especially for me as an OG HSM fan. What was your favorite song from the original movie to recreate for the series?

Tim Federle: I don’t like choosing my favorite child, but what I like about “Status Quo” is that it’s my favorite song from the original. In fact, in episode three, when Miss Jenn comes in to the kids who are rehearsing, the reason we made that new arrangement is that it goes a cappella, because I think there’s something “sacred” about me about that whole line, “Oh No no no.” It is like a glorious music theater hook. To be honest, in “Status Quo,” just the extraordinary honor of presenting this bold idea to Disney, a boy who plays Sharpay. Disney didn’t just blink, they said we love it. Someone like Joe Serafini, who was an unknown, under the radar student boy a year ago, who is already stepping into a role where I can see him becoming an instant role model, comes to me in an extraordinary way. Because if you can’t recreate Ashley Tisdale, then you have to pay tribute to her and say that we take the baton, it’s the next generation’s turn. I’m very proud of that.

PS: How did you ensure that the show paid tribute to the original, but also had your own unique twist?

TF: Number one was that we burned down the theater in episodes 7 to eight so that I could throw the whole thing into the gym. Because the gym is in East High, it’s like the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It’s where they recorded the original “Get’cha Head in the Game” and “We are all together”, so I really wanted to get into that space.

Number two, I am a theater person and rule number one when you generate something is: why? Why are you doing it? Why are you doing a brand new one? Gypsy? And the answer is because Bernadette Peters now wants to play Mama Rose. So, when it came to how we approached the show, I wanted to bring it through the lens of a high school theater teacher who had great ideas and at the same time supported it in part of that “not great acting in high school.” That’s what makes it so charming, because the message I’ve been telling the children in the show all the time and the young people I’ve been guiding over the years is that you may not be all Broadway stars, but you can learn how to behave like a star and be a gracious costar and be a good person if you just follow the rules of the theater. I wanted to show that during the opening night, which looks like the hyper-easy scene of EJ and Ricky walking in front of the closet. The other way to do it is simply to blow everything out of the water and something has to be grounded in a high school room.

PS: There are quite a few big twists in the final. Did you know that you had season two when you were filming this?

TF: No, I didn’t, and some of them were risky. I will even tell you that Larry Saperstein does this tap dance about the credits, and that was one of the first things I knew we would do the entire season once he was cast. It would be the last moment of the entire season. I remember in the last script I wrote in the stage directions: “Where does that come from? It appears that all these children have so much talent that I could hardly fit it in season one …” And I was actually on the page to my Disney executives, please give me some more episodes because there are so many more stories and songs and journeys to take these people with. And to my delight they did that.

PS: With the characters of Sofia Wylie and Olivia Rodrigo, in particular, things remain fairly open. What can you tease about those storylines? Can you confirm that they are coming back for the season?

TF: Yes, I mean, I don’t know if Disney will ever do the gigantic rollout by announcing the season two-cast. I could say that it is impossible for me to imagine that I would do the show without Olivia and Sofia. But just like Sofia when Gina disappeared in episode eight of season one, I think there are many ways to surprise the audience with the ways people come and go in this show. Frankly, when I was in high school, I lost friends all the time, either because they changed peer groups or because they left the city. I don’t think that’s a spoiler at all for these characters in particular. It’s just the high school experience of the way people come and go and grow and change.

PS: Speaking of Gina and Nini, there has been a lot of talk on social media about the Gina / Ricky / Nini love triangle with different fans shipping different couples. We know in the final that Ricky and Nini are coming back together, but is the love triangle officially over? Would you say that it is too early for fans to explain one endgame over another?

TF: It is too early for me to explain something about the show. I mean, I grew up with Dawson’s Creek, so I think my non-spoiler way of answering is that I look at the TV history and the tradition of telling stories not only to say how do I get the most seasons, but how do I surprise audience members with whom they go to send? From what you said, I remember Gina kissing Ricky’s cheek at the end of the homecoming episode. The first reaction was like: he shouldn’t fall for Gina. And literally an episode later, half of the internet burst loose with like, Gina and Ricky for life. So I think I’d mostly ask the audience to do A: Patience Grasshopper. These things will unfold and probably surprise you. And B: always remember that the actors themselves do not write the roles and do not confuse the actors with the characters.

PS: You said earlier that season two will probably not be a production of High School Musical 2. Why did you decide to do something outside the High School Musical world for the second season?

TF: I knew as soon as the show was announced that there would be an immediate response, namely: “I can’t believe they’re doing High School Musical again. Why recreate my youth?” A perfectly natural response. To expand and not hold on to my show, to flex his own muscles and thus be self-referring to the originals, is one of the things I look forward to expanding the world of the musical. I think part of the confidence I got from looking at something like an original Olivia Rodrigo song written by a real 16-year-old girl is the number two viral trending number on Spotify. When I look at that, I go, you know what? I love those original High School Musical songs, I love our covers, but the public really knows when they hear it. And Olivia and this cast is real. And that is why my responsibility as a storyteller today is not to pat myself on the back and look at the past, but to look at my cast and say that you are the future. Let’s sing these songs together.

PS: How do you foresee that the show will continue in the long term, even after season two? Would the overall concept of the show be like a new musical production every season that they gain?

“We will always be a group of Wildcats at East High.”

TF: I mean, when you said it, it sounded smart. I do not know yet. I know it’s called High School Musical, and I think when I see fans’ speculations saying, “How the hell can they sustain this?” I just smile. Because I say, “Oh, don’t worry, there’s a plan for everything.” I mean, I love a crazy person who sat down at the Disney Channel offices a year and a half ago and said, “Come with me. I think the show has seven seasons.” Then everyone laughed and then they hired me. I don’t know if I’m going to have seven seasons. It is daring and crazy. I kind of said it because I didn’t think I’d get the job. It is my first TV program. But one of the exciting things about these types of actors that I think are so sweet and easy to love in the show is that they are really flexible actors. Someone like Sofia Wylie, who just turned 16, has the depth and range that is common to her. She can play bad guy, she can play heartbreaking, and she can play a vulnerable girl. If you have all those tools in your toolbox, and literally do each of my series of regulars, then my job is less: “Oh my god, how am I going to come up with stories?” and more: “Oh my god, how am I going to sleep enough to keep telling these stories?”

Will there still be a wink to the High School Musical franchise if the show is no longer centered around high school musical production?

TF: I think we’ll always be a group of Wildcats on East High. I don’t think the spirit of the way I want to keep telling these stories is one where every three pages is a Zac Efron joke. First of all, because I think you can go to that source so often before it dries up. And secondly, because to my great joy, while I think we have a bunch of closet fans from the original franchise who said they wouldn’t watch it, probably tuned in and realize like, “Oh, I like this. It’s actually brand new and it celebrates my youth instead of ruining it. “The truth is that I don’t think what the show is ultimately built on is the power of those beautiful three films. I think it’s built on this new generation of actors.