Interview with Craig Robinson: Shadows and What We Do in the Office

In FX’s vampire comedy, the actor, who won the applause of the guests, explains how he expands his range.

In the 15 years since he became known as an artillery warehouse master in the Office, Craig Robinson has become a type of talent whose presence serves as an instant line. “I longed for stupid things,” he said in a telephone interview this week. He linked the appearance of the guests on the topic of “what we do in the shadows”, which he described as an opportunity to “take the smallest things seriously.”

It starts with his two episodic arcs, starting with the 3rd series, “Brain Scratch”. Robinson portrays Derek, the stone leader of a ragout vampire hunting group dressed as a mosquito fan club on Staten Island. The appearance of the document plays a key role in the main character’s entry into the new relief: a weak acquaintance Guillermo (Harvey Guilen) struggled with his impulses as he traveled around the island, knowing that he was a descendant of vampire killer Van Helsing. Find girls to his blood-sucking masters, he will have a new opportunity. Suddenly, Derek embarks on Guillermo’s path to realize his potential, and Robinson immediately blends in with the show’s exciting energy.

“These people make me laugh,” said Robinson, a veteran of the second city, who worked with former co-creator Jamine Clement and director Kyle Newachek. “They make it a playground, with confidence, joy and freshness, so it was easy to come in and do my job.”

Many of Robinson’s improvisational versions made the final cut, including when Guillermo joined a funny group in response to a call: “What if it’s a baby vampire?” – Derek asks. Answer: “Kill!” “What if this old woman is a vampire?” “Kill him!”

Robinson remembered the bit. “Before the cameras started rolling, I said, ‘Here, I’m going to ask you a few questions,'” he said. “Always kill!” »And be serious about it. It’s the things that are left in them that enlighten me inside. “

Robinson said he had the opportunity to play a character who didn’t know the broader details of the show because he didn’t see the first season and worked even harder. “I haven’t broken it yet,” he said, “but it’s on my list.”

Robinson’s performances range from the beautiful Garden of the Pineapple Express to the favorite guerrilla of the Time Machine for the Hot Pipe, and the kind of charm he always enjoys with the harshly convicted Doug Judy in Brooklyn 99. It’s fun to play the part you’re watching. There are differences between these performances, which is enough to show the efforts of a comedian who tried to repeat himself.

“You don’t want to know some of my things,” he said. “Sometimes I give great scripts, but I played a character like him. Or sometimes I don’t want to connect. When I read, I choose something that makes me laugh out loud or evoke other types of emotions – something that turns the page or something that makes me cry. It’s something I always invest in. “

However, according to Robinson, the popularity of “Office” did not lead to attempts to acquire his style, because “Office” was not the first program to show a fake document on television. Robinson himself began with a few episodes of Bernie McShaw, which released the American version of Office a few years ago. “Bernie did it before, and others follow everyone else,” Robinson said. “I like the device and I think it helps the plot. I don’t think anyone really thinks, “Oh, let’s build an office.”

He has not yet heard of his plans to rejoin the Office, but is open to the possibility. “Oh, if they call, I’ll come out and support,” he said. “I heard nothing but rumors.” But he has a few thoughts on where his character might go: “Darryl is already on the rise from Jim to the company, so he could be the owner of the team right now.”

Like everyone else on the planet, Robinson supported comedians who went through special times and struggled. Three weeks ago, she participated in a live “Laughter Help” to support comics outside of work, and aired every afternoon at the Laughter Factory.

“Some people are losing their homes and trying to pay their salaries,” he said. “But all the comics I’ve seen have been good. Nobody talked about wrestling, but I’m sure they exist. “

As for his career, Robinson continues to expand his horizons and engage in familiar comedy twists. He was so excited last year that he starred in Dolemite is My Name as he was forced to share Eddie Murphy’s screen time in a bioepic. (Technically, this is Robinson’s second attempt with an actor since “Shrek Forever After,” but they were never connected at the time.)

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be in this situation again,” he said. “I thought I should have been a better actor to win,” God, this is Eddie Murphy. ” I thought about every character that influenced my comedy, the actor. That’s all, I have to say these words to him, so I can win myself. “

Meanwhile, he has another curve, where police officer Ana Lily is watching a woman fleeing from a psychiatric shelter called “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” coming to Amirpur, the Iranian-American director’s first feature since 2016. “Bad Party” Robinson compared the project to his work “Late with Beverly Laff Lynn”, another unusual comedy with surreal twists. “Mother Lily Amirpur is this,” Robinson said. “He is a great director and a real energy ball. There are a lot of great scenes in this film. “

Robinson is no stranger to dramatic material, and his tragedy is that he is the sole father of “Morris from America” ​​and proves his benefits. However, he asked to choose one of the unappreciated performances, which he wanted to check out, and he received an unexpected response. It’s “Entertainment-Paloza,” he said, referring to a 2013 comedy starring Anna Kendrick and others. “I will play the antichrist, who will later become the devil. I tell you, you need to check. It’s a small film, so we had a lot of freedom. ” he said. “But for me it’s no different than in big projects. I’ll take some of it. “

“What do we do in the shadows” every Wednesday at 10.00. EX is available to stream on FX and the next day on Hulu.

