The latest episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast celebrates the life and music of Rush’s drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart, who died on January 7 at age 67. The episode begins with an unpublished sound from Peart’s interview in 2015 for the cover of Rush’s Rolling Stone, and then continues with a discussion between host Brian Hiatt, Hank Steamer and Andy Greene.

The interview, done in Peart’s Los Angeles office (which also served as a garage for his formidable collection of vintage cars), included Peart’s reflections on the history of prog-rock, his explanation of why the drums is “the hardest job” in a rock band, and his constant efforts to improve his game, despite his status as the most admired drummer in the world.

“I was thinking of a quote from Buddy Rich,” says Peart. “We asked him, ‘What do you think about being the greatest drummer in the world? He said, “You know what, model” – as Buddy would say – “you don’t get greatness. If you work hard at it, you achieve some kindness and then you just try to preserve it. “And he said,” I have never been satisfied with everything I have done but I keep trying. “Bingo. You know?”

