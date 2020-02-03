Interstate 40 Racing leaves person in critical condition

Amarillo Police warns drivers that not only is racing on Interstate 40 illegal, it is life threatening. In the weekend the Amarillo Police Department was sent to an accident on I-40. APD was told that two vehicles had raced along the highway and both drivers lost control of their vehicles.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of West I-40 near the Julian Boulevard / Paramount Boulevard viaduct. According to our news partners on ABC 7, a truck driven by a 19-year-old man lost control and left the highway hitting various trees and caught fire. The driver was taken to the hospital and later reported critical. The other vehicle, a small sedan, also lost control and left the highway. This driver fled before officers arrived. It is believed that alcohol, not seat belts and speed are all factors in the crash.

“APD wants to remind everyone that not only racing on our city streets and highways is unsafe, it is also against the law. With the amount of car and pedestrian traffic in our city, we cannot have drivers racing through the city themselves or anyone else If you feel the need for so much speed, there are events and locations that are organized throughout the year for drivers to do this, and this incident also raises concerns about alcohol consumption by minors. there is not only getting behind the wheel while you are drunk, there is never a good reason to change your life or the life of someone else by driving while you are drunk, there are several ride services in the city that are much cheaper than a DWI. APD hopes everyone has a safe weekend. “

APD is still looking for the driver who has fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact Amarillo Police.

