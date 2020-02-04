Internet and elections do not go together. So why do we keep trying?

When it comes to holding safe elections, keeping things old-fashioned is often the best choice.

This simple reality can be divided into two digestible gold nuggets of security wisdom: the internet and voices don’t mix. And controllable paper tracks beat beautiful digital recording devices every time.

Security experts hit us over and over again with these warnings. And yet, as the failure of yesterday’s Iowa caucus shows, we still have to listen a lot.

The fiasco of the Iowa Caucus app

The Iowa caucuses – trending on Twitter at the time of this writing as the “#IowaCaucusDisaster” – represent a spectacular failure in today’s election reporting. According to numerous reports, a curiously tested app was used to communicate caucus results to party officials. The app did not function properly, which meant that the campaigns of the presidential candidates – and the country – were briefly coordinated. Read more…

