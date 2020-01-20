International students accuse WITCC

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – Fifty-seven international students from a local college claim to be exploited and used for “human trafficking”.

The Western Iowa Tech Community College started a J-1 VISA program in May. They said the program would give students the opportunity to work and study in their area of ​​study.

The students claim that 60 of them from Chile and Brazil were recruited by school officials and a local recruitment agency.

The students say they were brought to Sioux City sometime between July and August.

In a contract signed by the students, they demand that they receive free tuition, accommodation, meals and a paid internship in their field of study.

The students also claim that they are underpaid and overworked and are said to be used to remedy a labor shortage in the region.

KTIV spoke to students, as well as the Vice President of Western Iowa Tech and the local personnel company J & L Staffing.

When they started complaining about unsafe work environments, forced overtime, or getting sick, WIT staff threatened to pay $ 250 a week and even be deported.

“My last semester every time I’m worried, not just for me because one of my friends is sent home and every time someone tells me I don’t know what to do, I don’t know what I do and I told them be calm, don’t worry, but we’re tired, you know what I want, I want to get a flight and back to my house, “said international student Carilyns Camus.

Troy Jasman, vice president of Western Iowa Tech, says none of the claims are true.

Jasman says when they started the J-1 VISA program they were working with J&L staff, but the State Department didn’t want them to use the agency. This meant that the college had to work independently with companies to find internships for the students.

“At the moment we are working diligently at college to find a place for all students in the various internships. Therefore, it is taking a little time for us to work with it. Our goal at Western Iowa Tech is to have all of our students in a suitable position Internship, “said Jasman.

Jasman adds that none of the students are forced to pay any debts.

We also contacted J & L Staffing for a comment on the situation.

Officials from J & L Staffing and their lawyers categorically deny each of the statements made and say the allegations are unfounded.

J & L staff said they had been contacted by Western Iowa Tech to help with the program and had followed all government regulations and procedures.

They also say the State Department was in Sioux City and communicated with everyone involved, and many of the families of the participating students even came to Sioux City to visit the area.