It has been confirmed that a cavalry of international football legends will travel to Sydney to take part in a charity game aimed at continuing international awareness and funding for those affected by the unprecedented bushfires in Australia.

The event, titled #FootballForFires, will be held at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Saturday 23 May – the same day as the English FA Cup final.

Australian player agent Lou Sticca, who brought Alessandro Del Piero to Sydney FC, came from players such as Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke, Park Ji-Sung, David Trezeguet, Emile Heskey and Geremi.

I am honored to be able to participate in this special game in Sydney on May 23 to support the relief efforts for the Australian people and animals who have suffered from the devastating fires.

Australian football greats such as the 2005 World Cup penalty shootout hero, John Aloisi, Fox Sports expert Mark Bosnich, deputy FIFPro general secretary Simon Colosimo and NSL legend Con Boutsianis will also lace up their boots.

A total of more than 1200 international matches have already been confirmed for participation. The participant’s CV includes positions at well-known clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Milian.

With a crowd of 85,000 spectators earmarked for the event, the proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise sales were used for communities that have lost their homes, properties, and football clubs and facilities across Australia.

Donations are also said to be collected through donations to a Red Cross set up for the game.

The organizers have announced their intention to provide free tickets to those affected by the bush fires and / or part of the fire fighting.

Participants already confirmed:

Didier Drogba – 105 international matches for Ivory Coast – Former influence of Chelsea, Galatasaray and Montreal

David Trezeguet – 71 caps for France – Former Monaco, Juventus and River Plate

Dwight Yorke – 74 caps for Trinidad and Tobago – Former Manchester United, Aston Villa and Sydney FC

Claudio Marchisio – 55 caps for Italy – Former Juventus

Dario Simic – 100 caps for Croatia – Former Inter Milan, AC Milan, Dinamo Zagreb and Monaco

John Aloisi – 55 caps for Australia – Formerly Coventry City, Cremonese, Osasuna and Sydney FC

Dwayne De Rosario – 81 caps for Canada – Former Red Bulls from Toronto, San Jose and New York

Ji-Sung Park – 100 caps for South Korea – Former Manchester United and PSV Eindhoven

Simon Colosimo – 26 caps for Australia – Former Carlton SC, Manchester City, Perth Glory and Sydney FC

Tore Andre Flo – 76 caps for Norway – Former Chelsea, Rangers, Sunderland and Leeds United

Alecko Eskandarian – 1 international for the USA – Formerly DC United, Toronto FC, Real Salt Lake and Chivas USA

Mark Bosnich – 17 caps for Australia – Former Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea

Con Boutsianis – 4 caps for Australia – Formerly South Melbourne, Heidelberg United and Perth Glory

Pedro Mendes – 11 caps for Portugal – Former Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Rangers

Le Cong Vinh – 83 caps for Vietnam – Former song Lam Nghe An and Consadole Sapporo

Emile Heskey – 62 England caps – Former Leicester City, Liverpool and Aston Villa

Michael Bridges – Former Sunderland, Leeds United and Newcastle Jets

Geremi – 118 caps for Cameroon – Former Real Madrid, Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United

Stephen Appiah – 67 caps for Ghana – Former Fenerbahce, Udinese, Juventus and Vojvodina

Rustu Recber – 120 caps for Turkey – Former Fenerbahce, Barcelona, ​​Besiktas and Antalyaspor