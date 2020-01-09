International Olympic Committee prohibits kneeling, hand gestures

Loading...

If you’re an Olympic athlete, the International Olympic Committee doesn’t want you to get on your knees at the Tokyo Summer Games.

Or with hand gestures with political meaning. Or display political messages on signs.

On Thursday, the IOC published guidelines for athletes, stating which protests Olympic athletes can and cannot do at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which start in July.

The guidelines, which are designed to allow athletes to “play without interruption”, prohibit some forms of political protest and demonstration, such as “displaying any political message, including signs or armbands” and “gestures of a political nature” , like a hand gesture or kneeling. “They also prohibit refusing to follow a protocol for Olympic ceremonies.

In the introduction to the document, the IOC stated: “We believe that the model we set when we compete in harmony with the best in the world in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message that we can send to an increasingly divided world For this reason, on both a personal and global level, it is important that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious or ethnic demonstration. ”

The guidelines apply to all Olympic venues, including medal ceremonies, the Olympic Village, the playing field, and opening and closing ceremonies.

However, the Olympic Games are no stranger to symbolic protest. For example, if the announced guidelines came into force in 1968, the legendary fists raised by American sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith would have been banned.

And just last summer, the American fencer Race Imboden and hammer thrower Gwen Berry each received a twelve-month probation period after protests at medal ceremonies for the Pan-American Games.

Kneeling in the floor, similar to Colin Kaepernick, while Berry, like Carlos and Smith, raised his fist in the air.

After the Imboden and Berry protests, the head of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee wrote to the two athletes in letters from the Associated Press: “It is also important to me to point out that in the future I will have to refer other athletes in one similar case are not sufficient. ”

Athletes who violate the protest rules at the Tokyo Games will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the IOC and other bodies involved.

But will the rules deter everyone? It remains to be seen.

Imboden, who wrote in the Washington Post four days after kneeling on the podium, said: “I did not speak to promote myself. I hope I spoke out for the same reasons that athletes did before I want my country to change. ”

