'Interior Chinatown' puts the guy in the background Front and Center: NPR

Willis Wu is often seen as a generic Asian man in a restaurant or against the backdrop of a crime scene in a television drama called Black and White. You know the series: she is an accomplished young detective, he is a third generation policeman, together they are black and white and they solve impossible cases.

Willis hopes to be a kung fu guy around the world someday. But right now he’s the star of Interior Chinatown, the new novel by Charles Yu, an award-winning author for Westworld and other shows.

According to Yu, Willis lives a kind of marginal existence. “We’ve all seen Law & Order, and every few seasons it seems like they are playing an episode in Chinatown. And you have the two main characters and they are in the foreground and it’s their story and so to speak in the background. unloading a van. And I wanted to tell a story about this man. “

Highlights of the interview

Willis gets stuck in the stereotypical dialogue

He has to say things about “doing it in honor of my family” or “you wouldn’t understand it in my culture”. I definitely saw a lot of them [but] in my television work I was lucky enough to write in shows where my bosses never let this line go through.

What is missing from stories about Chinese history in America?

For me – and this is really the occasion to write the book and write it this way – I tried to grasp something about what it feels like not to be the center of the action … Chinese Americans and Taiwanese Americans and other Asian-American groups have excelled in various areas. And yet, at least in my view, there can still be a feeling that it doesn’t seem to add up.

This story came at a time in my life when I had worked on television for a few years. But I’m also the age that my own parents age. And they have been in America for decades, more than 50 years. And my own children also reach an age when they ask questions. You can see the news and you can ask, are we real Americans? You know, is there a qualifier before that? And so positioned between them as this kind of middle-aged writer, I wanted to write a book about how it is from all of their perspectives.

At Willi’s request for a moment when the light falls on his face just right

It’s a little bit of, you know, who doesn’t want this moment? And yet it is not a moment that a particularly large number of Asian actors have experienced. And recently we saw – it is incredible to see Awkwafina adopting a Golden Globe on stage. I watched this moment with my daughter who is 12. And so that she can see that a face that looks what it looks like receives this award, I will not forget.

