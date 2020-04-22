Interest in former Saint ahead of NFL draft

“We experienced a very good dialogue. He desired to say hi and tell me what they wanted to do and their circumstance.”

The Lions are not the only NFL group showing fascination in the 27-12 months-outdated punter in the direct-up to this week’s NFL draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have also retained in common touch with Siposs.

The New York Jets, in the sector for a punter just after not re-signing Australian Lachlan Edwards, also gave Siposs a phone.

Just after two seasons with Auburn, 1 of American faculty football’s elite plans, Siposs entered the draft and is thought of one particular of the top rated punting prospective clients.

Heritage, his Australian accent and an AFL background are on his aspect.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off a shock move very last calendar year when they took Perth punter Mitch Wishnowsky in the fourth spherical.

In 2018 the Seattle Seahawks grabbed previous Sydney Swans junior Michael Dickson in the fifth spherical.

Siposs, who performed for the Saints in the AFL from 2011 to 2015 just before transferring to Alabama to punt for Auburn, has seen how the eyes of NFL scouts and exclusive teams co-ordinators light-weight up when they listen to his accent or are advised he is Australian.

Australians raised on Aussie regulations have transformed punting in US school soccer and the NFL, even though Siposs disclosed he was unable to unleash his whole portfolio of punts at Auburn.

“They realized I had a spiral punt, but they have been joyful with the conclude-over-end things and wished that to proceed,” he claimed.

“It was a common, ‘if it truly is not damaged really don’t resolve it’.”

Siposs launched the shackles throughout February’s NFL blend where coaches, scouts and coordinators assessed what he could do.

“I was capable to demonstrate groups I could kick a spiral and kick it consistently, which was wonderful,” he mentioned.

“With any luck , it places me higher on the board.”

The merge was critical this 12 months for draft hopefuls, with the coronavirus pandemic stopping teams from keeping routines with players and encounter-to-confront conferences.

The seven-spherical draft begins 10am Friday AEST and ends Sunday AEST.

It is normally held in front of hundreds of screaming supporters with chosen gamers going for walks on stage and shaking NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s hand but COVID-19 has compelled it to be held on-line.

Siposs’ Auburn teammate defensive tackle Derrick Brown is predicted to be a best- 8 pick.

The Cincinnati Bengals are all but particular to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow initial total though the Washington Redskins are predicted to nab Ohio State defensive close Chase Youthful with the next decide.

