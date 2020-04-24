Intercourse offender billed with peeping into home windows in Avenues neighborhoods

SALT LAKE Town — A registered sexual intercourse offender accused of peeping into the home windows of many homes in the Avenues place of Salt Lake Town considerably less than two months following being released from prison now faces new criminal costs.

Donald Royce Williard, 39, of Salt Lake Town, was billed Friday in 3rd District Court docket with 5 counts of lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Involving April 4 and April 15, Salt Lake law enforcement acquired “numerous” stories of Williard wanting into home windows, according to charging files. Some windows he allegedly went back again to a number of moments.

A number of calls prompted Salt Lake police to carry out extra patrols in the Avenues. When Williard was spotted on April 15, officers in the location have been able to find him and just take him into custody.

When questioned, Williard “admitted that he did tap on windows and say hi to ladies,” the rates condition, including that he also admitted to accomplishing sex functions outdoors some windows.

“Williard mentioned his mindset is to look at stunning girls, that from time to time he tries to get their focus and if there is another person else there, he takes off running,” the prices say.

Williard’s lengthy legal background consists of convictions of a few counts of lewdness involving a child in 2009, two counts of lewdness in 2009, a few counts of lewdness involving a kid in 2010, lewdness by a sex offender in 2012 and lewdness with a prior offense involving a baby in 2019.

He was discharged from prison right after serving his whole sentence in February and was living in the Avenues at the time of his arrest.

Prosecutors have requested Williard be held on $100,000 bail.