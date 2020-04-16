Intercourse offender accused of peeping into numerous home windows in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE Town — A registered intercourse offender who allegedly told law enforcement he was seeking for “beautiful women” was arrested Wednesday night time and accused of peeping into the home windows of various properties.

Donald Royce Williard, 39, of Salt Lake Metropolis, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of failing to sign-up as a sexual intercourse offender, six counts of lewdness by a sexual intercourse offender, 10 counts of voyeurism and two counts of stalking.

Williard “was observed on several instances on the lookout in windows of residences and properties,” according to a law enforcement reserving affidavit. “He also went back again to two spots numerous occasions to observe the very same ladies.”

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking stated his office has been given numerous phone calls over the past thirty day period with regards to a gentleman witnessed searching into home windows in the Avenues neighborhoods. Because of that, officers have been conducting more patrols in the place.

Wednesday night, one particular of the Peeping Tom victims termed law enforcement to report that she observed the gentleman in the location again, law enforcement say. Officers found Williard, who was discharged from prison right after serving his full sentence in February and was living in the Avenues, and took him to the Salt Lake Law enforcement Office for questioning.

“Williard admitted to likely to windows in excess of the past thirty day period and hunting for ‘beautiful women.’ He admitted he experienced performed this many times and went back to two spots many occasions,” the affidavit states.

At a pair of properties, Williard uncovered himself and “would faucet on the window to get the females’ interest,” according to the affidavit.

Williard’s lengthy prison history includes convictions of a few counts of lewdness involving a baby in 2009, two counts of lewdness in 2009, a few counts of lewdness involving a little one in 2010, lewdness by a sex offender in 2012 and lewdness with a prior offense involving a child in 2019.