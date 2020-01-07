Intel's New Tiger Lake Processor Marks Thunderbolt 4 Debut

Loading...

The successor to Thunderbolt 3, aptly named Thunderbolt 4, will arrive alongside new Tiger Lake mobile processors, Intel said in its CES 2020 keynote. The Thunderbolt 4 built into the CPU will debut in a thin, light hardware version still to be appointed later this year.

For Mac users, this is remarkable simply because Thunderbolt 3 has such a prolific presence on all modern Macs. In fact, every Mac sold by Apple, from the cheapest Mac mini to the highest-end Mac Pro, has at least two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Although details are still scarce, Thunderbolt 4 will likely require PCIe 4.0 support, which Intel does not yet support on any of its currently available processors.

Intel notes that Thunderbolt 4 will be four times faster than USB 3. Assuming Intel refers to USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 2, which is capable of a maximum throughput of 20 Gbit / s via two channels of 10 Gbit / s would mean that Thunderbolt 4 would be capable of 80 Gbps, double the speed of Thunderbolt 3.

Aside from the confusing USB nomenclature, the Tiger Lake processors are for thin and light notebooks, which means that Thunderbolt 4 will initially be available on machines with this form factor.

Details are hard to find in terms of the exact specs and enhancements we’ll see on Thunderbolt 3. The above embedded video, which is extremely rare in details, is all that Intel has leaked so far on the technology to come. Therefore, there are no details on improvements in power distribution, display connectivity, backward compatibility, etc.

That being said, we hope Thunderbolt 4 will be better for external graphics and external SSD throughput. Current Thunderbolt 3 technology, which is limited to a 4-lane PCIe 3.0 connection, significantly limits the available throughput compared to a direct PCIe x16 connection on the motherboard. This is one of the reasons why the new Mac Pro is so attractive, as it allows users to realize the full potential of graphics cards, SSDs and more.

More details on Thunderbolt 4 are expected to be available later this year. We will have more details as we learn more. In the meantime, tell us what you would like to see with Thunderbolt 4?

Update: So it turns out that Thunderbolt 4 is simply renamed Thunderbolt 3, at least in terms of bandwidth. Intel said it was four times faster than USB 3, and it’s true, if the measurement is again USB 3.1 speeds, i.e. 10 Gbps. In other words, Thunderbolt 4 is just as fast as Thunderbolt 3. No word on whether further changes will make their way to Thunderbolt 3 or not, but I wouldn’t hope.

