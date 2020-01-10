Intel's Mobileye has a plan to dominate self-driving - and it could work

Loading...

A large media coverage of self-driving technologies focused on a handful of large companies with well-known brands: Google, Uber, Tesla and GM. But there is another company that deals with self-driving technology that could ultimately prove even more important. The company is Mobileye, an Israeli startup that Intel acquired in 2017.

Mobileye has neither Elon Musk’s star power nor Google’s billions. But it has something that is probably more important: a dominant position in today’s market for modern driver assistance systems (ADAS). Mobileye already had a very public separation with Tesla in 2016, but still maintains business relationships with many other automakers. According to Mobileye, 17.4 million systems were delivered last year, which means that 17.4 million customers bought cars with Mobileye cameras, chips and software.

In a Tuesday speech at the consumer electronics fair, Amnon Shashua, CEO of Mobileye, made it clear how great this strategic advantage is. He outlined Mobileye’s vision for the advancement of self-driving technology over the next five years. And he made it clear that he imagined that Mobileye would remain at the center of the industry.

“Level 2+”

For the past two years, we’ve touted Cadillac’s Super Cruise as the gold standard for ADAS systems. Super Cruise has two characteristics. First, a camera with a view of the driver is used to check whether the driver’s gaze is on the road. If not, the system forces the driver to take over. This feature fixes one of the biggest problems with ADAS systems: you could make drivers so complacent that they don’t intervene if the technology fails.

Second, Cadillac has pre-mapped more than 200,000 kilometers of freeways in the United States and Canada. The system only attacks on these roads, making the system less likely to get confused and make a dangerous mistake.

In his Tuesday speech, Shashua from Mobileye calls ADAS systems with high-resolution cards such as Super Cruise “Level 2 +” – a small step above regular ADAS systems, which are called “Level 2” in the five-stage SAE framework. A number of automobile manufacturers have developed similar systems. According to Shashua, Mobileye provides the technology for 70 percent of them, including systems from Nissan, Volkswagen and BMW.

When it sold its technology to car manufacturers, Mobileye negotiated access to customer vehicle sensor data. According to Shashua, Mobileye is already collecting data from vehicles from Volkswagen, BMW and Nissan. He says three other nameless automakers have also agreed to participate.

The scope of this program is enormous. According to Mobileye, 6 million kilometers of sensor data from vehicles on public roads are already being recorded every day. Mobileye expects more than 1 million vehicles in its European fleet by the end of 2020 and 1 million American vehicles the following year.

The company uses all of this data to create detailed, high-resolution maps of the areas where the cars drive. Mobileye claims to already have software that can automatically create HD maps of roads over 45 miles an hour. The company expects to expand this capability to all roads next year. Mobileye expects Europe to be mapped by March and America to be fully mapped later this year.

This is important because the acquisition of high-resolution map data is a major obstacle to the use of self-driving technology. In the past, companies had to create these maps by hand by paying workers to drive mapping cars along each street, and then having a second group of people manually comment on the data they collected. If Mobileye overloads and automates this process, the resulting data will be worth billions of dollars.

As soon as Mobileye has compiled all this data into an HD card, it can send current map tiles back to the vehicles in its fleet. As a result, all Mobileye partners – Volkswagen, BMW, Nissan and others that have not yet been released – can offer Tier 2+ Super Cruise-like ADAS features without the need for their own fleet of cards. Make cars.

Self-driving camera

Mobileye’s dominance in the ADAS market appears to be assured. However, there is a risk of Mobileye getting stuck in an ADAS furrow. Mobileye’s current business model is to sell chips, cameras and software to existing automakers. However, many experts believe that the first use of fully self-propelled vehicles will take place in taxi fleets and not in customer-owned vehicles.

Shashua also believes that full autonomy will come first for taxi fleets. And he is determined not to leave Mobileye behind. Therefore, in addition to its “Level 2+” products, the company is also working on a long-term project to build a fully self-driving technology. This week Mobileye showed a self-driving vehicle that can drive entirely with 12 cameras. There was no radar, lidar, or other sensors.

An impressive video shows this Mobileye prototype driving through the chaotic streets of Jerusalem for 20 minutes. The car navigates through complex intersections, changes into tightly packed lanes and cleverly avoids hitting other vehicles.

Lidar skeptics may demand justification here, but Shashua does not plan to ship a car without radar or lidar. Instead, the car is only part of Mobileye’s more comprehensive strategy for building safe self-driving systems with a camera.

Mobileye plans to build two completely independent, self-driving systems: one that is based solely on cameras and one that is based on radar and lidar. If Mobileye can demonstrate that each individual system can drive more than 10,000 hours between two crashes, a system with both sets of sensors should be able to drive 100 million hours (10,000 by 10,000) without a crash. This latter number would make Mobileye’s cars significantly safer than a human driver.

I was skeptical of this math when Mobileye first announced it two years ago, and I haven’t changed my mind since. Mobileye appears to assume that the failure modes of the two systems are statistically independent, and it is difficult to see how this could be the case. It is quite likely that scenarios that confuse a camera-based system are more likely to confuse a lidar-based one.

Nevertheless, redundancy is an important principle in every safety-critical system. Camera and lidar-based systems certainly have different error modes. Building separate self-driving stacks around different sensors and then executing these stacks in parallel should therefore offer a certain margin of safety – even if Mobileye’s math is too optimistic.

Mobileye’s belief in redundancy is evident in the design of its self-driving system with 12 cameras. The company has put together a series of six different algorithms for the detection of objects around the car:

An algorithm is designed to identify wheels and use them to determine vehicle locations. Mobileye also has a special algorithm for identifying car doors, as open doors are often a sign of potential security problems.

Another algorithm uses “visual lidar” – by comparing images from different cameras, the algorithm can derive a distance for each pixel in an image. The algorithm uses these estimates to generate a three-dimensional point cloud as you would get from a lidar sensor. Mobileye’s software then uses standard software developed for LIDAR data to try to identify objects in the scene.

A third algorithm focuses on identifying which pixels correspond to a drivable lane. Anything in the scene that does not belong to the street is a potential obstacle that requires special caution.

Mobileye hopes that the diverse processing of images will minimize the likelihood that an important object will be overlooked. As soon as an object has been recognized, Mobileye has four separate algorithms that independently try to place it precisely in three-dimensional space.

A key question is what the system does when the different algorithms don’t match. Shashua did not fully explain how this works in his presentation on Tuesday. Still, the results seem to speak for themselves. Mobileye’s 20-minute demo showed how the vehicle copes with complex traffic scenarios and how it deals with other leading companies in the self-driving industry.

The path to full autonomy

As I mentioned before, Mobileye never intends to deliver a fully self-driving car based only on cameras. Rather, the pure camera self-driving system from Mobileye should be part of a sophisticated self-driving system that Mobileye would like to use in the next few years.

Mobileye plans to create a separate autonomy stack based on lidar, radar and other non-camera sensors. Mobileye plans to test the systems separately first and demonstrate that they perform impressively themselves, and then combine them into a super system that Mobileye hopes is much safer than any system in and of itself.

Shashua hopes to get on pretty quickly. The company aims to operate taxi fleets in three major cities – Tel Aviv, Paris, and Daegu City, South Korea – by 2022.

Shashua expects the hardware for these initial self-driving taxis to cost $ 10,000 to $ 15,000 per vehicle. By 2025, Shashua plans to “reduce the cost of a self-driving system below $ 5,000.”

Shashua’s speech convinced me that industry observers – including myself – weren’t taking Mobileye seriously enough. Mobileye’s position as a dominant ADAS provider brings some important strategic advantages. Due to the existing relationships with car manufacturers, the company has hardly any problems using new automotive technologies in the real world. Access to sensor data from customer cars has been successfully negotiated, and access has been granted to a large and valuable data set that most self-driving companies (other than car manufacturers) can access. The company also has extensive technical expertise in building autonomous systems. This shows the impressive performance of its self-driving prototypes.

Mobileye also deserves recognition for its open approach to developing self-driving technologies. Mobileye has developed a mathematical model for autonomous vehicle safety called Responsibility-Sensitive Safety and is working on adopting it as an industry standard. Shashua’s Tuesday presentation provided more information about the technical architecture of his self-driving system than almost anyone else in the self-driving industry. Mobileye still has a lot to do to convince the public that its technology is safe, but at least the company is trying. Many Mobileye competitors have refused to explain how their systems work, so the public cannot judge how secure they are.