Intelligence says Iranian missile crashed plane, perhaps accidentally: Trudeau | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian ground-to-air missile. This may have been unintended, “Trudeau told a Parliament Hill press conference on Thursday afternoon.

He refused to give other details about the nature of the information in Canada’s hands, but added that “the preliminary conclusions that we were able to draw today based on intelligence and evidence are clear enough to share with Canadians now.”

Trudeau said he knows the news will make the suffering of grieving families worse. “My thoughts went straight to how much harder this should make it for those families who now only experience a terrible amount of sadness.”

The plane collapsed minutes from the take-off from Tehran airport, apparently on fire when it crashed.

Earlier Thursday, US President Donald Trump suggested that he believes Iran is responsible, without blaming it directly.

“Someone on the other hand could have made a mistake,” Trump said in a Washington press conference, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood.”

“Some people say it was mechanical,” Trump added. “Personally, I don’t think that’s even a question.”

Trudeau said he had no comment on what Trump had said.

Iran’s civil aviation authority is leading the investigation, according to international rules for investigating such accidents. At the end of Thursday, the Transport Safety Board of Canada confirmed that it was invited by the authority to “attend the accident site”.

“We have accepted this invitation and are making arrangements to travel to the site,” the board said in a statement.

Before the Western leaders began publicly to say they believed the plane had been shot down, state-run Iranian news agency quoted Hasan Rezaeifa, the head of the Iranian Commission of Inquiry, claiming that “the subjects missile, missile, or antiaircraft were excluded.”

Trudeau said Canadian consular officials are on their way to Turkey and Iran is open to issuing visas so that they can enter the country. He said that Iran has indicated “openness” for Canada participating in an investigation. Canada and Iran broke off diplomatic relations in 2012.

Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, about the need for Canadian officials to provide consular services, help with identification of the deceased and to participate in the investigation.

Champagne also told Zarif that Canada has condemned the rocket attacks of Iran against the military bases in Iraq, one of which owns Canadian troops. He described the conversation as “open and encouraging.”

Trudeau spoke with various world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Dutch Prime Minister Marc Rutte and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trudeau said that Zelensky told him that the Iranians were planning to keep the black boxes off the plane in their country, but Ukrainian investigators would give access to the vital flight data they contained. Zelensky promised Ukraine’s full cooperation with Canada.

Meanwhile, Rutte provided insights into the investigation conducted by the Netherlands – which lasted more than five years – into the similar crash of July 2014 of flight 17 of Malaysian Airlines after his departure from Amsterdam. That plane was hit by a rocket and crashed in Eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people on board. The aircraft was at the height of Russia’s military action against Ukraine.

“(Rutte) spoke of the fact that he had several conversations with Russian authorities, including Vladimir Putin in the days following the downfall of Malaysian Airlines,” Trudeau said.

Rutte also told Trudeau about the need to keep families informed, especially in the early stages.

Trudeau said that Canada is now starting “a difficult process to establish the truth and the facts of what happened.”

The Iranians did not offer an immediate explanation for the disaster. Iranian officials initially blamed a technical defect for the crash, an idea that was initially supported by Ukrainian officials before they said they would not speculate during an ongoing investigation.

The aircraft also transported 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Sweden, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

Trudeau noted that the majority of the victims were Iranian citizens “and this is something that binds us together in our grief.” But he emphasized: “Canadians want answers. I want answers. That means closure, transparency, accountability and justice. And this government won’t rest until we have that.”

Canada has urged Iran on the need for a credible investigation that gives international partners “on site” access to the crash, he added.

“The Iranians have indicated that they understand that,” Trudeau said.

The prime minister said Canadian expertise in investigating air disasters is world class. We have a lot to contribute and we have lost a lot in the loss of so many Canadian lives – so many families in this country who grieve.

“We will be involved.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

– with files from the Associated Press

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press